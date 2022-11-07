Abdul Rehman Majeed
Dec 25, 2019
Has China dumped Russia for NATO?
Xi Jinping says China can work with U.S. ahead of G20 summit
President Xi Jinping meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in China
China’s Xi warns Putin not to use nuclear arms in Ukraine
Chinese leader makes the call during a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
