Has China already won in the South China Sea

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

Mar 3, 2019
My personal view is that China has already largely won in the South China Sea. It has already built multiple islands and a large fleet to secure its claims. USA has not really challenged the Chinese build up other then sail some war ships through the area. That would be very difficult if China wanted to stop it. Other countries..Philippines Vietnam etc have not seriously challenged China militarily...nor do they have the capacity to. Its not a complete victory yet but its like a 90% victory IMO. What do other PDFers think?
 
Adonis

Adonis

Sep 14, 2010
Lol...clearly you do not have any idea of what's going on there. Hundreds of Naval ships from opposing forces (global forces) are hounding China in their own backyard (South China Sea)...pushing Chinese looking for alternative trade routes (CPEC, Central Asia to Europe, Iran to Gulf etc)...and your personal view is China has won....they are trembling, trying hard to keep up their ego...wait for one more moth
 
