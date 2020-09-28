Has China already won in the South China Sea

My personal view is that China has already largely won in the South China Sea. It has already built multiple islands and a large fleet to secure its claims. USA has not really challenged the Chinese build up other then sail some war ships through the area. That would be very difficult if China wanted to stop it. Other countries..Philippines Vietnam etc have not seriously challenged China militarily...nor do they have the capacity to. Its not a complete victory yet but its like an 90% victory IMO. What do other PDFers think?