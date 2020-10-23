Has Bangladesh’s economic rise taken the wind out of the NRC narrative? The final NRC data seems to have belied myths about both the quantum of migration from Bangladesh as well as the religious affilitation of the migrants.

Adding to this is the pan-Indian stereotype of Bangladesh being much poorer than India, which drives Bangladeshis to across the border to find work.

This gap between the estimates and final NRC figures caused shock in Assam. "We are disappointed as the figure of 1.9 million exclusion is nowhere close to earlier figures of illegal immigrants," the All Assam Students' Association's Samujjal Bhattacharya



admitted

In addition, the NRC's final list seemed to belie another enduring myth: that of mass Muslim migration from Bangladesh. While there is no official religious breakup in the list (and will probably never will be), senior BJP leaders from Assam have admitted that in reality Bengali-speaking Hindus – and not Muslims – had been the community most prominent in the NRC's final list of exclusions.

As a consequence, from being a strong supporter of the NRC, the BJP morphed overnight into a trenchant critic, even going so far as to petition the Supreme Court to re-verify the final list.

Bangladesh’s rise





Living standards diverge even further if measured using human development indicators. The average life expectancy of a Bangladeshi is nearly a decade more than that of a resident of Assam. At 41, Assam's infant mortality rate – the number of infants who die before the age of one per 1,000 births – is 1.5 times that of Bangladesh's (26). In Bangladesh, the maternal mortality rate – the number of mothers who die for every 1 lakh childbirths – is 173 but jumps to 215 in Assam.



It is thus hardly surprising that the politically-driven estimates of massive economic migration were not borne out by the actual NRC figures.

Religious persecution in Bangladesh

As many as 90% of refugees who fled Bangladesh during the war were Hindu.

An odd politics

The final NRC data has thrown the BJP into a tizzy with the party now scrambling to change the final list. To add to that, with Bangladesh now approximately as rich as India – and growing much faster – Indian politicians might find the narrative of a massive influx of economic refugees more difficult to push.