Has Bangladesh wiped out the Wahhabi menace?

BananaRepublicUK

May 13, 2022
The Wahhabis posed an existential threat to Bangladesh like the BJP on India.

Whilst the BJP is the enemy from within.

The Wahhabis are an export from the playboys of the Saudi nomadic family.

Luckily the Iron Lady took power and used the RAB to wipe them out.

Now the Wahhabi masters Uncle Sam wants to take revenge on the RAB!!!

The Saudi nomads are behind the sanctions on the RAB!!!

The BangaBandhobi sent a clear message by renaming our national airport after the Sufi son of Sylhet.

Bangladesh needs the RAB and it needs the Iron Lady.
 
Oct 25, 2016
Wont be surprised if uncle sam is playing a double game with BD.
Early 2000s in war ravaged Somalia the powerful Somali clans united to form the Union of Islamic courts to tackle Al Qaida, pirates, corruption, and mafias. The Union of Islamic courts were gaining successes to bring peace and stability then the Americans decided to intervene by funding the Ethiopian militery to destroy the UoIC Somalia. They did however it gave birth to the Al Shabab movement.
 
Apr 5, 2017
Bangladesh will erupt in communal violence. It is just a matter of time. The stark divide between the haves and the have nots compounded by polarised political and religious affiliations will result in a massive blowout.

It is on watch list of next conflict zone before the decade draws to a close.
 

