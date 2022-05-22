Has Bangladesh wiped out the Wahhabi menace?

The Wahhabis posed an existential threat to Bangladesh like the BJP on India.



Whilst the BJP is the enemy from within.



The Wahhabis are an export from the playboys of the Saudi nomadic family.



Luckily the Iron Lady took power and used the RAB to wipe them out.



Now the Wahhabi masters Uncle Sam wants to take revenge on the RAB!!!



The Saudi nomads are behind the sanctions on the RAB!!!



The BangaBandhobi sent a clear message by renaming our national airport after the Sufi son of Sylhet.



Bangladesh needs the RAB and it needs the Iron Lady.