Has anyone of you saved any money during Pandemic?

Well, there are 2 types of people during pandemic., 1) ones who lived from hand to mouth 2) ones who were lucky enough to save some money.



In my case, it's the third year for me without any holidays/vacations abroad and I also avoided dining out during this time.

Now, I have quite a bit of savings. So much so that I can buy a new 2.0L car.



So, what about you? Lucky or unlucky? In what ways you saved some money? No need to provide an actual figure.