Has anyone of you saved any money during Pandemic?

Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
Well, there are 2 types of people during pandemic., 1) ones who lived from hand to mouth 2) ones who were lucky enough to save some money.

In my case, it's the third year for me without any holidays/vacations abroad and I also avoided dining out during this time.
Now, I have quite a bit of savings. So much so that I can buy a new 2.0L car.

So, what about you? Lucky or unlucky? In what ways you saved some money? No need to provide an actual figure.
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

Nov 10, 2012
i probably saved on fuel by sitting at home due to bad weather n lock down but everything gone up in price over here food, electric, water, and fuel very expensive.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Yes. Alhamdulillah I did. I have made a habit of putting money aside from my salary. If I can do it with two daughters and a wife a single person should easily be able to do it.
 
