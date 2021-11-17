Has anyone here (particularly the Chinese) purchased anything from AliExpress?

I am looking for spare parts for an electronic device. I have found it only on AliExpress.
How safe is it to purchase something from AliExpress? Does this website have a good reputation in China? Are there many scammers on the website?
If someday I travel to China, where can I find spare parts for laptops, mobiles, etc.? Is there a particular street or place for this sort of thing in Beijing or other cities?
