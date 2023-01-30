Has anyone actually noticed any shortfall in imported items on store shelves?

Has any member from within Pakistan noticed any actual impact on store shelves? Grocery storers like Shaheen, Dwatson, Essa Jees and then bigger super markets like Fateh, Carefour, Green Valley etc are still brimming with imported items like perfumes, soaps, shampoos, deodorants, chips/snacks/chocolates etc.
We have been in this import crunch for a good 3 months now. How are these people still bringing in these items? Smuggling?
We have been in this import crunch for a good 3 months now. How are these people still bringing in these items? Smuggling?