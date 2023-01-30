What's new

Has anyone actually noticed any shortfall in imported items on store shelves?

Have you personally observed any imported item missing from store shelves?

  • Yes

  • No

Has any member from within Pakistan noticed any actual impact on store shelves? Grocery storers like Shaheen, Dwatson, Essa Jees and then bigger super markets like Fateh, Carefour, Green Valley etc are still brimming with imported items like perfumes, soaps, shampoos, deodorants, chips/snacks/chocolates etc.

We have been in this import crunch for a good 3 months now. How are these people still bringing in these items? Smuggling?
 
Yes, thr situation is different. I don't see Heinz in Imtiaz at all and other several products. Even if they are the prices have sky rocketed and we have switched to local.
 
Bouncer said:
Has any member from within Pakistan noticed any actual impact on store shelves? Grocery storers like Shaheen, Dwatson, Essa Jees and then bigger super markets like Fateh, Carefour, Green Valley etc are still brimming with imported items like perfumes, soaps, shampoos, deodorants, chips/snacks/chocolates etc.

We have been in this import crunch for a good 3 months now. How are these people still bringing in these items? Smuggling?
all them people you are asking about have cellars full of dollars, enuf to pay bribes as well as the price of goods. during its occupation of Afghanistan amreeka printed and transported/distributed at-least 2 pallet loads of notes some of them have found their way to Pakistan. then there are myriad other ways of collecting and hoarding pounds and dollars in pakistan. some transactions within Pakistan are made only in dollars and pounds.

country may be poor due to mismanagement but most of the population is crooked hoarders and not poor at all
 
doorstar said:
all them people you are asking about have cellars full of dollars, enuf to pay bribes as well as the price of goods. during its occupation of Afghanistan amreeka printed and transported/distributed at-least 2 pallet loads of notes some of them have found their way to Pakistan. then there are myriad other ways of collecting and hoarding pounds and dollars in pakistan. some transactions within Pakistan are made only in dollars and pounds.

country may be poor due to mismanagement but most of the population is crooked hoarders and not poor at all
Such a moronic reponse.

I am talking about daily consumption items like snacks, deodorants etc. You don't need to pay in dollars at the till.
 
Bouncer said:
Such a moronic reponse.

I am talking about daily consumption items like snacks, deodorants etc. You don't need to pay in dollars at the till.
you don't pay at the till in dollars, you numbnuts but your retail chains pay for their goods --whether smuggled or imported-- in dollars. even your banks like Habib Bank are doing more hundi/havala than legal transactions
 
Bouncer said:
Grocery storers like Shaheen, Dwatson, Essa Jees and then bigger super markets like Fateh, Carefour, Green Valley etc are still brimming with imported items like perfumes, soaps, shampoos, deodorants, chips/snacks/chocolates etc.
Stocks maybe check the expiry dates. Also get a measure if people are buying them at all and cutting expenses to make ends meet.
Bouncer said:
We have been in this import crunch for a good 3 months now. How are these people still bringing in these items? Smuggling?
No unless its a front for some corrupt ring, we are not smuggling Heinz ketchup.
SEOminati said:
Yes, thr situation is different. I don't see Heinz in Imtiaz at all and other several products. Even if they are the prices have sky rocketed and we have switched to local.
People are struggling and ketchup is not a measure of it. Basic essential food items have become luxury for a huge population which threatens a journey from flood to famine.
 
Bouncer said:
Such a moronic reponse.

I am talking about daily consumption items like snacks, deodorants etc. You don't need to pay in dollars at the till.
So you guys don't even make your own snacks, deodorants, etc? Back home, I'll be really surprised to see any of our daily consumption products is made outside of India.
 
Skull and Bones said:
So you guys don't even make your own snacks, deodorants, etc? Back home, I'll be really surprised to see any of our daily consumption products is made outside of India.
Deodorants in India. That's like a cool scam to conceive.

If Indians are making Danish cookies, when are they claiming Copenhagen and all the sea trade from there?
 
It's possible that retailers are trying to exhaust the imported stuff first as it is likely to be nearing expiry given the time it has already spent in a shipping container enroute to Pakistan. It is common practice. When I go to a supermarket I always dig deep into the shelf to extract the freshest bread or milk carton. The ones in the front are older and deliberately placed there.

Having said that, most items you mention have very long shelf lives. So they could have been imported much earlier.
 
Skull and Bones said:
So you guys don't even make your own snacks, deodorants, etc? Back home, I'll be really surprised to see any of our daily consumption products is made outside of India.
We do. Most people buy Pakistani snacks and deodorants in Pakistan. But you can get foreign ones off the same shelves, just for higher prices. But due to the sudden increase in petrol prices, the prices for local commodities has significantly increased as well.
 
Skull and Bones said:
I haven't met any Indian who needs his daily dose of Danish cookies every evening to survive. Or maybe I am from a very middle class hood.
Why do you need deodrant in the Indian hood?

Is that Mughal Garden Deodorant? That's the magic recipe for getting lynched in India combined with a green cap.
 
El Sidd said:
Stocks maybe check the expiry dates. Also get a measure if people are buying them at all and cutting expenses to make ends meet.
El Sidd said:
No unless its a front for some corrupt ring, we are not smuggling Heinz ketchup.
I wish I had taken pictures this weekend. Shelves are, as usual, full of imported stuff. This was surprising for me. Industrialists are cyring non-stop over containers stuck at the ports due to non clearance of LCs and here we are with stores full of imported stuff.

Not sure if someone is smuggling in Heinz or not but these things are in stores as usual. Pharmacies are filled with imported multi vitamins. Imported toys. Imported electronics etc etc.

All of this is a bit odd. Thats my point.

Skull and Bones said:
So you guys don't even make your own snacks, deodorants, etc? Back home, I'll be really surprised to see any of our daily consumption products is made outside of India.
We do. The stores I named in my post are somewhat upper middle class.

I am sure in India as well you'd have some stores selling imported stuff.
 

