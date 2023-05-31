Haryana: SADHUS abduct 2 y/o girl and gangrape her

Gangrape of two and a half year old innocent in Mahendragarh: 2 sadhus took away the girl sleeping near her mother; found covered in blood​











Mahendragarhone day beforeDoctor in action at civil hospital.In Satnali of Mahendragarh, Haryana, two sadhus raped a two and a half year old innocent girl. The girl was sleeping with her parents at night when suddenly she disappeared. The girl was found in a bloody condition in the morning. The police have registered a case and detained a monk for questioning. The girl is undergoing treatment at Narnaul Civil Hospital.A woman in Satnali said that she woke up at 5 am to find her daughter crying. He tried hard to make her sleep, but she could not sleep. Meanwhile, he saw that the girl was covered in blood. With this, he immediately took him to the hospital. Informed the police. The doctors at the government hospital in Satnali referred her daughter to Narnaul. Where he is now undergoing treatment.The victim's mother told that two sadhus had done wrong things with her daughter. Because of this, his daughter's condition has happened. Doctor Surendra Kumar of Narnaul Civil Hospital has told that a small girl of two and a half to three years has been admitted here. It is suspected that she has been raped. The medical treatment of the girl is being done, as well as her treatment is also going on.Moolchand, SHO of Satnali police station told that this is the incident of last night. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the family members. Police investigation continues.