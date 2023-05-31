What's new

Haryana: SADHUS abduct 2 y/o girl and gangrape her

hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
464
-2
444
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada

Gangrape of two and a half year old innocent in Mahendragarh: 2 sadhus took away the girl sleeping near her mother; found covered in blood​

Mahendragarhone day before


Doctor in action at civil hospital. - Dainik Bhaskar

Doctor in action at civil hospital.

In Satnali of Mahendragarh, Haryana, two sadhus raped a two and a half year old innocent girl. The girl was sleeping with her parents at night when suddenly she disappeared. The girl was found in a bloody condition in the morning. The police have registered a case and detained a monk for questioning. The girl is undergoing treatment at Narnaul Civil Hospital.


A woman in Satnali said that she woke up at 5 am to find her daughter crying. He tried hard to make her sleep, but she could not sleep. Meanwhile, he saw that the girl was covered in blood. With this, he immediately took him to the hospital. Informed the police. The doctors at the government hospital in Satnali referred her daughter to Narnaul. Where he is now undergoing treatment.

The victim's mother told that two sadhus had done wrong things with her daughter. Because of this, his daughter's condition has happened. Doctor Surendra Kumar of Narnaul Civil Hospital has told that a small girl of two and a half to three years has been admitted here. It is suspected that she has been raped. The medical treatment of the girl is being done, as well as her treatment is also going on.

Moolchand, SHO of Satnali police station told that this is the incident of last night. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the family members. Police investigation continues.

www.bhaskar.com

महेंद्रगढ़ में ढ़ाई साल की मासूम से गैंगरेप: मां के पास सो रही बच्ची को उठा ले गए 2 साधु; खून से लथपथ मिली

हरियाणा के महेंद्रगढ़ के सतनाली में 2 साधुओं ने एक ढाई वर्षीय मासूम बच्ची के साथ दरिंदगी की। बच्ची रात को अपने माता-पिता के साथ सोई हुई थी कि अचानक से गायब हो गई। सुबह बच्ची लहूलुहान हालत में मिली। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर एक साधु को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया है। बच्ची का नारनौल नागरिक अस्पताल...
www.bhaskar.com www.bhaskar.com
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
14,060
240
30,850
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
hatehs said:

Gangrape of two and a half year old innocent in Mahendragarh: 2 sadhus took away the girl sleeping near her mother; found covered in blood​

Mahendragarhone day before


Doctor in action at civil hospital. - Dainik Bhaskar

Doctor in action at civil hospital.

In Satnali of Mahendragarh, Haryana, two sadhus raped a two and a half year old innocent girl. The girl was sleeping with her parents at night when suddenly she disappeared. The girl was found in a bloody condition in the morning. The police have registered a case and detained a monk for questioning. The girl is undergoing treatment at Narnaul Civil Hospital.


A woman in Satnali said that she woke up at 5 am to find her daughter crying. He tried hard to make her sleep, but she could not sleep. Meanwhile, he saw that the girl was covered in blood. With this, he immediately took him to the hospital. Informed the police. The doctors at the government hospital in Satnali referred her daughter to Narnaul. Where he is now undergoing treatment.

The victim's mother told that two sadhus had done wrong things with her daughter. Because of this, his daughter's condition has happened. Doctor Surendra Kumar of Narnaul Civil Hospital has told that a small girl of two and a half to three years has been admitted here. It is suspected that she has been raped. The medical treatment of the girl is being done, as well as her treatment is also going on.

Moolchand, SHO of Satnali police station told that this is the incident of last night. An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint of the family members. Police investigation continues.

www.bhaskar.com

महेंद्रगढ़ में ढ़ाई साल की मासूम से गैंगरेप: मां के पास सो रही बच्ची को उठा ले गए 2 साधु; खून से लथपथ मिली

हरियाणा के महेंद्रगढ़ के सतनाली में 2 साधुओं ने एक ढाई वर्षीय मासूम बच्ची के साथ दरिंदगी की। बच्ची रात को अपने माता-पिता के साथ सोई हुई थी कि अचानक से गायब हो गई। सुबह बच्ची लहूलुहान हालत में मिली। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर एक साधु को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया है। बच्ची का नारनौल नागरिक अस्पताल...
www.bhaskar.com www.bhaskar.com
Click to expand...
A polite advisory; topics and threads on rape are against forum rules as they tend to incite and illicit hostile responses and trolling. Just giving you a heads up.

That said, a very similar case happened in Pakistan recently, the girl was 11 years old. But 2 1/2 year old girl? Omg what is wrong with society?

Chemical castration or hanging should be brought back, go for the strictest punishment if rape is proven, these people ruin lives! They deserve no remorse!
 
hatehs

hatehs

FULL MEMBER
Mar 10, 2023
464
-2
444
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
RescueRanger said:
A polite advisory; topics and threads on rape are against forum rules as they tend to incite and illicit hostile responses and trolling. Just giving you a heads up.
Click to expand...
Thanks for the heads up! Will refrain from such posts in the future and focus on making engaging but also good quality posts!
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

hatehs
Araria: AMIT RISHIDEV rapes and kills 5 year old girl with BITE MARKS found on her buried corpse.
Replies
1
Views
99
wildlens
W
hatehs
Indian Rape Horror Story: Girl is raped by DHARMENDRA. Goes to friend's house for safety. Is sold to DUBEY by her two FEMALE FRIENDS and raped again!
Replies
1
Views
235
Ikbal
Ikbal
J
5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Delhi, India !!!
Replies
2
Views
396
fitpOsitive
fitpOsitive
hatehs
Radical Hindus are now using the Kerala Story to molest women: Hindu in Pune sexually assaults 14 y/o neighbour while taking her to see Kerala Story
Replies
1
Views
119
hatehs
hatehs
S
Indian Gujarat : Minor Hindu girl killed by Muslim mob, local Hindus decide to socially boycott the community
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
surmabhopali
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom