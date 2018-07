A pregnant goat died in Marodha village of Haryana’s Mewat, after it was gangraped by eight accused on Wednesday,has reported . As per the report the eight accused who are believed to drug addicts and alcoholics, raped the goat in a deserted house, following which she died on Thursday.Subsequently a complaint was filed with the Nagina police station station. The station in charge (SI) Rajbir was recorded as detailing that they were approached by the goat’s owner named Aslu on Thursday, who accused eight people of stealing and raping his goat.He further stated that Savakar, Haroon and Jaffar have been named as accused in the complaint while the identity of five others is yet to be ascertained. The authorities are now trying to trace the accused.As per an report , a postmortem has been carried out on the deceased goat, whose results the police now awaits.It also quotes the complainant as claiming that the goat’s owner started searching for her following which he stumbled upon the rape scene. The report claims that the pregnant goat’s value has been estimated at about Rs 20,000.The report also contained a video recording of the complainant where he claimed that the accused stole the goat at about 7 PM on Wednesday and the act was committed. He also alleged that when confronted, one of the accused brazened things out by stating that they would do whatever they wanted, and challenged the complainant to take any action he deemed fit.The complainant then retorted that he would file a police complaint and also call a Panchayat. This too did not sway one of the accused who boasted that he has friends in high places. The goat’s owner thus appealed for action and claimed that the accused would be booked under relevant sections after the police receive the postmortem report.