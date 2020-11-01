What's new

Haryana govt mulling law against 'love jihad': Anil Vij

Haryana govt mulling law against 'love jihad': Anil Vij


PTI1 November 2020



Haryana govt mulling law against 'love jihad': Anil Vij

Chandigarh, Nov 1 (PTI) The Haryana government is mulling a law against 'love jihad', Home Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday, a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced his government will bring a legislation to deal with it.

'Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad,' Vij said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Saturday, Adityanath had said his government would come out with a law to deal with 'love jihad' and used the Hindu funeral chant 'Ram Naam Satya Hai' to threaten those who don't respect their daughters and sisters.

He said posters would be put up of those involved in 'love jihad', a derogatory coinage used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

Addressing election rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur and Deoria, Adityanath also welcomed the Allahabad High Court ruling declaring that conversion for the sole purpose of marriage is not valid.

Last week, a 21-year-old college student, Nikita, was shot dead in Haryana's Ballabhgarh by a man. The victim's family has alleged that the man was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him.

Some Hindu outfits have alleged that the woman's murder is a case of 'love jihad'.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar met the victim's family on Friday and expressed concern over the incidents of 'love jihad'.

'A talented young girl, ambitious to reach the skies was murdered by Islamic jihadists at a public place and in broad daylight. It is very difficult to bear this loss,' a statement issued by the VHP quoted Kumar as saying.

It said 'increasing incidents of love jihad, religious conversions and atrocities on Hindus' are a cause for concern.

The Haryana government has set up a three-member Special Investigation Team to probe the case.

The police have arrested two men -- Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan -- in the case. PTI SUN VSD DIV DIV

Here it is. The right-wing Hindutvadis openly using the excuse of a straight case of murder, to now prevent a man and a woman from being together just because they belong to different religions, something they did not choose at birth. Is such a prevention ordained in the Indian Constitution ?

@Gadkari @Protest_again
@IbnAbdullah
 
repeating lies and shamefully merged jihad with this became now another reality of india. shame on indian muslims that 5th pillar of islam became joke in their country and they are doing nothing but crying like a girl.

love jehad ? what next
zakat terror finance
prayer time waste
hujj wastage money
fasting sickness ?



thank you jinnah
 
What exactly is love jihad

Is it Hindu women marrying muslim men or having muslim boyfriends or is it when Hindu women convert to Islam to marry?



So what happens now, if a Hindu girl has a Muslim boyfriend
Is the dude arrested now
Is the Hindu women taken into custody or separated from her boyfriend


Alot of this makes no sense
 
hussain0216 said:
What exactly is love jihad

Is it Hindu women marrying muslim men or having muslim boyfriends or is it when Hindu women convert to Islam to marry?



So what happens now, if a Hindu girl has a Muslim boyfriend
Is the dude arrested now
Is the Hindu women taken into custody or separated from her boyfriend


Alot of this makes no sense
jehad phobia and adding insult to word jihad by hindu extremists .
 
Indian muslims are a gone case.. ..they have become prone to all the stick phainti like sheep they can be rounded up near border...build a wall on eastern border as well..pakistan needs to save itself from any foreseen refugee crisis imminent from this part of the world.
 
Salaam


jamahir said:
Here it is. The right-wing Hindutvadis openly using the excuse of a straight case of murder, to now prevent a man and a woman from being together just because they belong to different religions, something they did not choose at birth. Is such a prevention ordained in the Indian Constitution ?

@Gadkari @Protest_again
@IbnAbdullah
I think it would be interesting to see how exactly do they define this law. Would this prevent hindu girls from converting to Islam? Or would it be marriage between Muslim man and a hindu woman? Would the opposite be allowed? What about a hindu boy converting to Islam to marry a Muslim girl?

I wonder what the implications would be, both domestic and global, if they simply ban religious conversion all together. Especially given how India is hoping to move closer to the West now.
 
Salaam

There's many a slip 'twixt the cup and the lip
 
jamahir said:
Here it is. The right-wing Hindutvadis openly using the excuse of a straight case of murder, to now prevent a man and a woman from being together just because they belong to different religions, something they did not choose at birth. Is such a prevention ordained in the Indian Constitution ?

@Gadkari @Protest_again
@IbnAbdullah
I hope that very stringent laws shall be made. Those love Jhihadis should piss in their pant for attempting love Jhihadis.
It seems that Hindu extremist, American extremist, French extremist, Jew extremists, European extremists and Chinese extremist have allied to defame Islam.
 
Surya 1 said:
I hope that very stringent laws shall be made. Those love Jhihadis should piss in their pant for attempting love Jhihadis.
Does anti-rape laws prevent rapes? No.

We will continue with love jihad because your Hindus girls will continue to love us Muslim boys.

Cry me a river.

:chilli:
 
love jihad zindabad.
hope someone will start this love jihad in Pakistan also but with consent and not with underage.
indian Muslims should keep running this love jihad campaign.revert more hindu girls.
 
Indians have got to be the most insecure people on Earth. According to those RSS types Muslims are taking Hindu women and converting them. Muslims also have higher birth rates.
 
Gangetic said:
Indians have got to be the most insecure people on Earth. According to those RSS types Muslims are taking Hindu women and converting them. Muslims also have higher birth rates.
Muslims have high birth rates because we eat nutritious food like beef.
 
