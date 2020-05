I understand your sensibilities may not consider them as 'Muslims'. But at least they were counted in the Census as Muslims, they belonged to our community.



Though distant and perhaps following questionable practices - but there was hope.



Now they will simply form the same Hindutva squads to target the rest of the Muslims in neighboring villages. Do you understand the situation - the peer pressure local Muslim communities in the vicinity will be enormous.





250 odd is not a joke. Zakir Naik had his faults and his openly provocative statements could have been shown to a more restricted audience, or at least off camera.



But even he was able to inspire people in driblets.



This is a community conversion event - something that is unthinkable under ordinary circumstances.



Should ring alarm bells.

Click to expand...