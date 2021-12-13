What's new

HARVARD WARNS THAT CHINESE TECH IS RAPIDLY OVERTAKING AMERICAN CAPABILITIES

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

HARVARD WARNS THAT CHINESE TECH IS RAPIDLY OVERTAKING AMERICAN CAPABILITIES
THEY'RE WARNING THAT "IT WILL OVERTAKE THE US WITHIN THE NEXT DECADE."
Dec. 13 2021

The Great Rivalry
The race for tech dominance between China and the US is heating up — but it’s starting to look like Beijing is taking the lead.

A new report published last week by the Harvard Kennedy School, found that China is rapidly gaining steam in the realms of artificial intelligence, quantum computing, 5G, semiconductors, biotechnology, and green energy.

“In some races, [China] has already become No 1,” reads the report. “In others, on current trajectories, it will overtake the US within the next decade.”

Tech Dominance
The report said that China has already “overtaken America” when it comes to quantum computing.

“Unlike prior technological revolutions that took place when China was still a poor country, China’s meteoric rise has provided it with the funds and manpower to potentially lead this field,” the report said.

It offered a similar assessment in the field of AI, where it assessed China as a “full-spectrum peer competitor” to the US. The country is also well on track to dominate 5G technology as well, with China boasting 150 million 5G users to the US’s six million.

Trend or Break
While the report avoided alarmism and offered a clear assessment of the current state of the geopolitical tech race, it still offers some sobering insights that could prove worrying for US officials.

For one, new innovations in technology from China could further cement the Asian nation as the world’s largest economic superpower. Such an act could draw businesses away from the US and toward China instead.

It could also lead to big weapons advancements that could threaten the US’s military might. The report quotes former Google CEO Eric Schmidt’s op-ed in The New York Times last year in which he warned that “the United States now faces an economic and military competitor in China that is aggressively trying to close our lead in emerging technologies.”

There’s no doubt that China is set to become the biggest, baddest superpower in the world in the coming years. While it would behoove the US to remain nimble and on the cutting edge of tech development, the report shows that it may well only be a matter of time before Beijing completely dominates the tech world.

Harvard Warns That Chinese Tech Is Rapidly Overtaking American Capabilities

A new report from the Harvard Kennedy School found that China’s rapidly gaining steam in the realms of AI, 5G, quantum computing, biotechnology, and more.
Stranagor

Fear mongerin'. US is the best. Just invade another weak country and decharge the murdering instinct somewhere far away. Then everything will be fine.
 
F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

It’s exactly what we want the Chinese to think. :lol:

Meanwhile, the US has created over 275+ unicorn companies in 2021 alone. China less than 40…..
Capital flows to private companies with the most innovative products and technological advancements.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

MultaniGuy said:
Glad to hear. I hope this is true.
Click to expand...
I hope it's true and specially in Engine technology. China becoming number one country in producing quality engines for fighter jets and tanks and warships will be the best thing for us. Avionics and Radar systems also.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Zarvan said:
I hope it's true and specially in Engine technology. China becoming number one country in producing quality engines for fighter jets and tanks and warships will be the best thing for us. Avionics and Radar systems also.
Click to expand...
Yes I believe it is the WS-10 engine Taishan. I have heard about it too.
No need to rely on Russian engines.
Zarvan said:
I hope it's true and specially in Engine technology. China becoming number one country in producing quality engines for fighter jets and tanks and warships will be the best thing for us. Avionics and Radar systems also.
Click to expand...
Yes, the sooner the better. We as Pakistanis need to improve our economy, though.
We need to improve our economy so we can do more things.
 
