Harvard research puts BD in low growth category

09 Jul 2017, 17:27:27 | Updated : 09 Jul 2017, 17:42:19FE Online ReportIn a sharp contrast to many of the recent global forecasts, a latest growth projection by the Harvard University's Center for International Development (CID) put Bangladesh at a lower lower growth category.It projected that Bangladesh economy would grow by 2.82 per cent annually on average until 2025.The latest projection, published last month, is accommodated in the Atlas of Economic Complexity prepared by the Harvard’s CID.The projection divides global countries into three basic categories. The first category includes those countries with ‘too few productive capabilities to easily diversify into related products.’Bangladesh along with Ecuador and Guinea are included in this category.The economic complexity growth projections also differ from those of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).“Relative to EIU predictions, CID researchers are less optimistic about a set of countries that include Bangladesh, Cambodia, Iran, Sri Lanka, and Cuba,” the report added.“Conversely, CID researchers have greater optimism for the growth prospects of Uganda, Guatemala, Mexico, Tanzania, and Brazil.”The projections ‘warn of a continued slowdown’ in global growth over the coming decade.“India and Uganda top the list of the fastest growing economies to 2025, at 7.7 per cent annually, but for different reasons,” it added.