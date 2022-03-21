khansaheeb
Harvard Law School recognizes Israel as an apartheid regime
March 20, 2022
Israel’s Apartheid Wall. (Photo: Dickelbers, via Wikimedia Commons)
Massachusetts-based Harvard Law School has recognized Israel as an apartheid regime, joining a number of organizations that label Israel as such for its practices in occupied Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. .
In a recent report to the United Nations, the International Human Rights Clinic at Harvard Law School joined the international community in recognizing the apartheid character of the Israeli regime.
The 22-page joint report, titled ‘Apartheid in the Occupied West Bank: A Legal Analysis of Israel’s Actions’, which was developed in collaboration with Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, found that the Israeli regime’s practices in the occupied West Bank amounted to criminal activities in violation of the prohibition of apartheid.
The report focuses on the legal regime imposed by Israel against Palestinians specifically in the occupied West Bank, and “concludes that Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank violate the prohibition of apartheid and constitute the crime of apartheid under international law.”
Last month, Amnesty International issued a damning report calling for the Israeli authorities to be held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.
Amnesty’s research detailed how Israel imposes a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights.
This includes Palestinians living in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), as well as displaced refugees in other countries.
(WAFA, PC, social networks)