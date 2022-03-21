What's new

Harvard Law School recognizes Israel as an apartheid regime

khansaheeb

khansaheeb

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 14, 2008
12,200
-5
14,271
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
6park.news

Harvard Law School recognizes Israel as an apartheid regime

Israel’s Apartheid Wall. (Photo: Dickelbers, via Wikimedia Commons) Massachusetts-based Harvard Law School has recognized Israel as an apartheid regime, joining a number of organizations that…
6park.news

Harvard Law School recognizes Israel as an apartheid regime​

March 20, 2022, 2:21 AM by 6Park NewsDesk
Harvard Law School recognizes Israel as an apartheid regime

Israel’s Apartheid Wall. (Photo: Dickelbers, via Wikimedia Commons)
Massachusetts-based Harvard Law School has recognized Israel as an apartheid regime, joining a number of organizations that label Israel as such for its practices in occupied Palestine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. .
In a recent report to the United Nations, the International Human Rights Clinic at Harvard Law School joined the international community in recognizing the apartheid character of the Israeli regime.

The 22-page joint report, titled ‘Apartheid in the Occupied West Bank: A Legal Analysis of Israel’s Actions’, which was developed in collaboration with Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, found that the Israeli regime’s practices in the occupied West Bank amounted to criminal activities in violation of the prohibition of apartheid.
The report focuses on the legal regime imposed by Israel against Palestinians specifically in the occupied West Bank, and “concludes that Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank violate the prohibition of apartheid and constitute the crime of apartheid under international law.”

Last month, Amnesty International issued a damning report calling for the Israeli authorities to be held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.
Amnesty’s research detailed how Israel imposes a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights.

This includes Palestinians living in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT), as well as displaced refugees in other countries.
(WAFA, PC, social networks)
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,541
0
5,518
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Obvious, they are who they are and its right in front of everyone, but no one can touch them for as long as entire US Political and Military might stand behind them.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Norwegian
Amnesty International describes Israel as an apartheid state in new report
Replies
12
Views
382
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
PradoTLC
Amnesty terms Israel ‘apartheid’ state
Replies
4
Views
380
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
khansaheeb
Israel has lost the apartheid propaganda war
Replies
1
Views
215
SaadH
S
khansaheeb
Israeli officials worried 2022 will be the year for Tel Aviv regime to be labeled as ‘apartheid’
Replies
0
Views
271
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
Mr.Green
Amnesty report on Israeli Aparthied
Replies
3
Views
256
PradoTLC
PradoTLC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom