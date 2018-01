​

Serial Killer and rapist of Zainab and many other girls is not just what he appears or what Punjab govt and police want to you believe. He is an active member of an international mafia that produces, markets and promotes violent child pornography. He has at least 37 FCA bank accounts. A lot of strong political and bureaucratic personalities in present govt are behind. Even a federal minister is the patron chief of this mafia in Pakistan. So it is the need of the hour to dig deep into this heinous and evil network and unveil all the faces and behead them publicly. That is why it is requested to the intelligence agencies of Pakistan, COAS and the SC of Pakistan to investigate this case on urgent basis. I place this in equal or even higher in priority than the APS incident because of its far-reaching affects. Punjab govt is blatantly lying and trying to cover up and mislead the people by saying that he is a mentally retarded person and a mason. @Major Sam + all others