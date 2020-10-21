Harran - Ancient Archaeological Site has been unearthed.

Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTIAnkara / Delhi / Riyadh19th October 2020Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century, one of Human Civilisation - Oldest Settlements on United Nations - World Heritage Tentative List has been unearthed.Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Chancellor Mehmet Onal said to PIB - PTI that Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century Site excavation work continues for six years.Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site located 44 km (27 miles) near the Border with Balaad e Shaam was an important Babil trade center on a road running south to Ancient Babil City Ninuwā / Nainavā in Iraq e Arab.Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site was constantly inhabited from 6,000 B.C. to the present around 8,200 Years and also served as the Capital of the Assyrians and Umayyads.Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Chancellor Mehmet Onal said to PIB - PTI that Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Excavation Team worked hard for Two Years to Reveal the Main Gate of the Historical Palace.Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Chancellor Mehmet Onal said to PIB - PTI that Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - " Excavation Team completely unearthed one of the two known gates situated at Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century - Historical Harran Palace. The Gate, about 7 meters [around 23 feet] high, is made of Basalt Stones. Star Motifs were also Unearthed in our Excavations near the Ground."Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Chancellor Mehmet Onal underlined that Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - " Excavation Team also unearthed other inscriptions written in Arabic on a basalt stone, adding that these inscriptions will also contribute to the exact dating of the historic construction.Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - " Excavation Team said that the inscriptions and Symbols on the Stamp Seals, Rings and Arrowheads found in the Excavations in Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century - Historical Harran Palace were also being Analysed by Archaeologists.Noting that a three-domed bathhouse in Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century - Historical Harran Palace has been discovered during the previous excavations, Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Chancellor Mehmet Onal said the bath with cooling, warming and heating rooms was built in the 12th and 13th century, and belonged to the Zengid Dynasty and the Ayyubids Period.Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Chancellor Mehmet Onal also pointed out that the Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century - Historical Harran Palace is one of the Rare Examples of Palaces that have survived since the Middle Ages in West Asia Countries, adding that the Palace Dating back 900 years has Hundreds of Rooms.Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Chancellor Mehmet Onal said that the Extension of the Excavation Period throughout the year by Republic of Turkey - Ministry of Tourism and Tradition is one of the Biggest Indicators of the Importance given to the Historical Area.Republic of Turkey - University Harran - Department of Archeology - Chancellor Mehmet Onal added If the Excavations continue throughout the year, more Historical Artifacts will be Revealed.Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century is an important ancient city where trade routes from Tunan to Antakya (ancient Antioch) and Kargam were located.“Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century is important not only for hosting early civilisations but Republic of Turkey - Province Southeastern - Sanliurfa - District Harran - Archaeological Site - 9th Century is the place where the first University was founded. The traditional civil architecture, mudbrick houses with conic roofs, are unique.”“The City is mentioned in the Holy Injeel & Holy Taurat & Holy Talmud.”