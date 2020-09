cloud4000 said: Harley-Davidson is considered a luxury brand even in the US, where a motorcycle can go for much as $15,000 or more. Countries like India need motorcycles for utilitarian purposes, meaning they need to cheap and reliable.



Harley-Davidson is looking for markets where they can find them, given that the millennials are not buying them.

HD in USA usually is priced around 10-12000usd for entry level sportster. Goes as high as 35k and more for CVO.I have 2 here in india, fear their resale value just fell by 50% or more.What happened that big global brands are ditching india, pretty much all banks are near collapse and real estate sector has been blown to bits and economy seems to be breathing on borrowed time. And society is divided like never before.All this is pre-covid.