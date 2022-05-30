Harjit Sajjan praises Pak Army Engineers

Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s Minister of International Development and former Minister of defence wrote this on Instagram:
“Hundreds of thousands, trapped. Surrounded by water.
Today on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, I want to highlight the immense efforts of these Pakistani Army Engineers, part of #UNMISS, that are literally keeping the town of Bentiu from mass flooding. Their work on maintaining the emergency dyke is preventing a massive humanitarian disaster.
“
Does ISPR promote these amazing activities and accomplishments of the Army globally? I oddly couldn’t find anything.. I had to learn from my Canadian Minister.
cc: @Wood
“Hundreds of thousands, trapped. Surrounded by water.
Today on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, I want to highlight the immense efforts of these Pakistani Army Engineers, part of #UNMISS, that are literally keeping the town of Bentiu from mass flooding. Their work on maintaining the emergency dyke is preventing a massive humanitarian disaster.
“
Does ISPR promote these amazing activities and accomplishments of the Army globally? I oddly couldn’t find anything.. I had to learn from my Canadian Minister.
cc: @Wood