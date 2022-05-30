What's new

Harjit Sajjan praises Pak Army Engineers

GOAT

GOAT

FULL MEMBER
Sep 15, 2021
104
0
218
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Harjit Sajjan, Canada’s Minister of International Development and former Minister of defence wrote this on Instagram:

“Hundreds of thousands, trapped. Surrounded by water.

Today on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers, I want to highlight the immense efforts of these Pakistani Army Engineers, part of #UNMISS, that are literally keeping the town of Bentiu from mass flooding. Their work on maintaining the emergency dyke is preventing a massive humanitarian disaster.
🇺🇳🇺🇳


Does ISPR promote these amazing activities and accomplishments of the Army globally? I oddly couldn’t find anything.. I had to learn from my Canadian Minister.

cc: @Wood
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
Pak Army organizes multinational joint medal parade at PA Headquarters in DRC - 2021
Replies
1
Views
517
Vapour
Vapour
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh, South Sudan agree to boost collaboration
Replies
0
Views
186
Homo Sapiens
Homo Sapiens
D
Bangladesh Army chief reaches Maldives on three-day visit
Replies
0
Views
320
Destranator
D
Imran Khan
8 Wing Trenton airlifts COVID-19 aid to India
Replies
0
Views
273
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Mandalorian_CA
Biden rejects U.S. extension in Kabul, as Trudeau, G7 leaders extend offers to stay
Replies
0
Views
188
Mandalorian_CA
Mandalorian_CA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom