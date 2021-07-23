Haribhanga’ also goes to Imran Khan as Hasina’s surprise gift

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent the Haribhanga variety of mango to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as her “mango diplomacy” continues.The mangoes were handed over to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s Protocol at the Prime Minister’s Office on the Eid-ul-Adha day, said the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent this delicious Bangladeshi premier quality ‘Haribhaga’ variety of mango as a goodwill gesture to her Pakistan counterpart, the High Commission said.The mangoes were received with much appreciation, the High Commission said, mentioning that the goodwill gesture of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh will remain symbolic in the relationship between the two South Asian nations.Earlier, Sheikh Hasina sent mangoes as gifts to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.She also sent the same gift to Maldives President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih.