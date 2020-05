Globally this is just the start, economies in the micro level are severely impacted. I’m afraid lots of business will be permanently shut down and lots of jobs will not be coming back. From my insurance clients they are saying problem isn’t when we will open, but what will the environment look like after we open.Sadly, this is going to have some long term effects. Hence when I look at US stock markets and local level businesses it’s detached with 5-8 companies lifting the market up. I also feel we in the states will be getting hit with taxes and rate increases soon.