19 Iqama Professions That Are Suspended for Renewal





You all know by now that Saudi Arabia strictly implements Saudization or the nationalization of jobs and sectors such as banks, government, telecom and those at the retail shops. Accordingly, in an unfortunate event for the expats, there are primarily 19 categories in the Iqama that can no longer be renewed whether an expat is working in private or public sectors – no exception.





In line with this, while the Ministry of Labor and Social Development of Saudi Arabiahas suspended renewing Iqama permits of expatriates whose job

profession is reserved for Saudi nationals; it is imperative to know that each category will have many subcategories. For example, SALESMAN will come under Van Salesman, Showroom Salesman, Key Account Salesman etc.



Here are the 19 Iqama professions that are no longer eligible for renewal:



Accountant

Secretary

Salesman

Administrator

Sales Manager

Sales Supervisor

Finance Manager

Chief Accountant

Senior Accountant

Office Manager

Sales Assistant

Administration Manager

Office Boy

Driver

Receptionist

Warehouse Manager

Forklift Operator

Logistics Supervisor

Human Resource Manager



If your Iqama profession falls under these categories, you should definitely ask your HR / Admin / PRO / GRO to change it (that is if you still intend to stay longer in the company). There’s, of course, an exception to those regulated professions such as Engineers, because it has its own specific procedure.

