Haramain Condemns Indian News Channel’s Blatant Stunt involving Masjid Al Nabawi

Haramain condemns the Indian news channel's blatant stunt involving Masjid Al Nabawi on Monday.As being reported, an Indian news channel "Sudarshan News" showed the despicable animation showing the destruction of the Green Dome at Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinah while covering the Israeli Aggressions against the Occupied Palestinian Territories.The statement issued from the Editorial Team of Inside the Haramain demands an immediate apology from the Indian channel for disrespecting a major Islamic symbol and hurting the sentiments of Muslims worldwide."The Green Dome is a historical monument under which are the resting places of Prophet Muhammad (May Peace and Blessings of Allah be upon Him) and His Companions the First Two Rightly Guided Caliphs Abu Bakr (May Allah be pleased with him) and Umar ibn Khattab (May Allah be pleased with him).In an attempt to gain ratings, the channel blatantly showed the animation of the symbol of Madinah Al Munawarrah being destroyed," the statement added."The Haramain Sharifain and Masjid Al Aqsa are the holiest sites of Muslims and any stunt played involving them will not be tolerated by anyone," the statement concluded.