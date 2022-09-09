Haqiqi Azadi , FINAL PUSH TO Freedom

Maula Jatt said: I swear this is like the 20th thread with the same theme



Final push, azadi March blah blah blah



But Immu isn't moving forward, he goes from one jalsa to another repeating the same shit over and over again



He isn't cut out for it Click to expand...

He already went for the Azadi march but had to cancel due to shelling and less number of people. If you want revolution you'll need atleast 10Million out of 220M and not 50,000. Those who are pushing IK for another march are actually trapping IK, what if the march fails again and IK is arrested or harmed. IK knows the risk and this is why he is pressurising the powerful to call for fresh free and fair elections so people can vote their chosen party in power. The powerful are busy making fake cases and IK is holding jalsas to keep his narrative strong. IK needs to be clever politician, he should make alliance with likeminded parties even if they are minor parties, relying on Pmlq is a mistake, he needs to choose his words carefully so the powerful don't trap him. The powerful and corrupt need to accept that Pakistani awaam has changed and they will elect the party they want, no compromise, no lies and false propaganda will be tolerated.