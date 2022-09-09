What's new

Haqiqi Azadi , FINAL PUSH TO Freedom

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,337
68
38,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Time has come , when we Pakistani reclaim our country

Haqiqi Azadi , FINAL PUSH TO Freedom


Enough of this Islamabad Police Drama
Enough of this Islamabad court Drama
Enough of this 1 Seat Tanga Party Showbaz Sharif


Every one check your Cell Phones , all is functional ?
Everyone check your Electricity is working
Everyone check your TV channel working

Time for Final Push


Islamabad Court & Judges go F your self

While people are fighting over a bag of food the court is busy creating anarchy
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568209184398929920
 
Last edited:
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,337
68
38,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Pakistani will not go on backfoot due to Islamabad Creatures

imrankhannassr.jpg
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
4,184
0
5,489
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
As I have said before Neutrals have made thier minds up to disqualify IK through IHC and then set the stage for Godfathers return to politics in Pakistan.

Indeed its a do or die situation for IK, IK needs to turn the heat on its a no return situation now.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,337
68
38,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Islamabad wala Judge eating full course meal in Islamabd , going on Vacation when he wants , the lady , is enjoying full perks ?

These bastards are they blinded that they have desire to cause more harm to Pakistani Citizen

Every brick in Islamabad shall be rocked if any bullshit case is brought up



Election Commission : Cancels elections at will
Judges in Islamabad : Random none sense torture cases don't want to be judged
 
maverick1977

maverick1977

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 8, 2009
3,549
0
4,687
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I feel like a bloody civil war where, the elite will try to pit rangers, army against its people... First will be minus imran formula so the other PTI leaders can be bought into the fold... if that failed then full onslaught.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
35,337
68
38,321
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Why do you think Maryam is looking for passport , it is called
Light a match stick throw it in barn and make an exit

All these goons in PDM will be out on private jets to over seas

The public will be left in road venting their anger on Streets of Islamabad

Money is being exported out of Pakistan by Goons which is why money is crashing
 
imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
2,505
0
3,229
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Why do you think Maryam is looking for passport , it is called
Light a match stick throw it in barn and make an exit

All these goons in PDM will be out on private jets to over seas

The public will be left in road venting their anger on Streets of Islamabad

Money is being exported out of Pakistan by Goons which is why money is crashing
Click to expand...
$$$ smuggled to Afghanistan.
How neutrals shall pay salaries of corore commanders and the file?
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,744
-19
20,140
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I’m surprised there’s no one in PA brave enough or with enough pull to put Bajwa the dog out of his misery. Or court martial/jail him at the very least. They’re more worried about their precious institution than the country itself.

Don’t these idiots realize that without Pakistan there is no army?
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,351
6
10,188
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I swear this is like the 20th thread with the same theme

Final push, azadi March blah blah blah

But Immu isn't moving forward, he goes from one jalsa to another repeating the same shit over and over again

He isn't cut out for it
 
Last edited:
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,744
-19
20,140
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maula Jatt said:
I swear this is like the 20th thread with the same theme

Final push, azadi March blah blah blah

But Immu isn't moving forward, he goes from one jalsa to another repeating the same shit over and over again

He isn't cut out for it
Click to expand...

He is scared of awam dying in a civil war. Real leaders put the considerations of their people before their own selfish desires.

Civil war is his last resort and one that he rather avoid. It’s not like he’s lusting for power. Use your brain jatt.

Waisay saaday pind vich kende ne, jatt’a te maat ne, maat’a te jatt ne.

Don’t prove the silly stereotype right.
 
Last edited:
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,334
1
3,595
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Maula Jatt said:
I swear this is like the 20th thread with the same theme

Final push, azadi March blah blah blah

But Immu isn't moving forward, he goes from one jalsa to another repeating the same shit over and over again

He isn't cut out for it
Click to expand...

He already went for the Azadi march but had to cancel due to shelling and less number of people. If you want revolution you'll need atleast 10Million out of 220M and not 50,000. Those who are pushing IK for another march are actually trapping IK, what if the march fails again and IK is arrested or harmed. IK knows the risk and this is why he is pressurising the powerful to call for fresh free and fair elections so people can vote their chosen party in power. The powerful are busy making fake cases and IK is holding jalsas to keep his narrative strong. IK needs to be clever politician, he should make alliance with likeminded parties even if they are minor parties, relying on Pmlq is a mistake, he needs to choose his words carefully so the powerful don't trap him. The powerful and corrupt need to accept that Pakistani awaam has changed and they will elect the party they want, no compromise, no lies and false propaganda will be tolerated.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
18,092
9
22,773
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
lastofthepatriots said:
Don’t these idiots realize that without Pakistan there is no army?
Click to expand...
No they don't otherwise 71 could have avoided. But the greed of these generals know no bounds. Haram in ka moo ko lag gaya ha.

AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Time has come , when we Pakistani reclaim our country

Haqiqi Azadi , FINAL PUSH TO Freedom


Enough of this Islamabad Police Drama
Enough of this Islamabad court Drama
Enough of this 1 Seat Tanga Party Showbaz Sharif


Every one check your Cell Phones , all is functional ?
Everyone check your Electricity is working
Everyone check your TV channel working

Time for Final Push


Islamabad Court & Judges go F your self

While people are fighting over a bag of food the court is busy creating anarchy
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1568209184398929920
Click to expand...
I hope IK gives the call instead of all this talk. He has the government in both majority provinces against which conspiracies are being hatched to topple them. Islamabad should be choked from all sides and GHQ should be surrounded. Cherry blossom ki apni koi aukaat nahi. Yeh bajra ha Jo haramzadgi ker Raha ha or is ko yahna para ga werna yeh poora mulk yah da ga.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan advises PTI’s keyboard warriors to limit to ‘constructive criticism’ of institutions
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
2K
One_Nation
O
HAIDER
Islamabad court rejects police request for 7-day extension in Shahbaz Gill's physical remand
Replies
0
Views
138
HAIDER
HAIDER
RescueRanger
Safety Advice for Azadi March
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
RescueRanger
Rana Sanaullah demands guarantees of 'peaceful' PTI march on Islamabad
2
Replies
22
Views
803
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
Zibago
Imran Khan rakes in millions of views despite YouTube shutdown
Replies
4
Views
124
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom