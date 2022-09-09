AZADPAKISTAN2009
Time has come , when we Pakistani reclaim our country
Haqiqi Azadi , FINAL PUSH TO Freedom
Enough of this Islamabad Police Drama
Enough of this Islamabad court Drama
Enough of this 1 Seat Tanga Party Showbaz Sharif
Every one check your Cell Phones , all is functional ?
Everyone check your Electricity is working
Everyone check your TV channel working
Time for Final Push
Islamabad Court & Judges go F your self
While people are fighting over a bag of food the court is busy creating anarchy
