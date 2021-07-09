What's new

HAPS: High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite

There is a lot of interest in High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite (HAPS) around the world. The idea behind HAPS is to have a high-flying, electric aircraft, that charges its batteries using solar panels. Since the power generated by solar panels is limited, HAPS need to be extremely efficient flyers. It is for this reason they have long, slender wings that are covered in solar panels. These wings need to be light, which means they are very flexible, which makes them challenging to fly safely.

The advantages of such a platform are that you get the capabilities of a low-Earth orbit satellite at a fraction of the launching and operating costs. Furthermore, HAPS can remain over an area indefinitely, as opposed to a satellite that orbits.

The main challenges of designing and operating HAPS are:
  1. High-efficiency solar panels
  2. High energy density batteries
  3. Highly efficient electric motors
  4. Propellors that are efficient over a wide range of operating conditions - sometimes different motor/prop sets are used at different regimes.
  5. Lightweight and optimized airframe design and construction attempting to keep the airframe as stiff as possible without subjecting it to loads that will break it.
  6. Flight control of highly flexible aircraft - this needs to minimize flutter (excitation of aeroelastic modes), excitatation of purely structural modes, and maintaining efficient trim conditions to maximize flight-time.
  7. Optimization of altitudes and profiles to account for day-night cycles (sunlight, temperature variations) and shorter time-scale variations.
  8. Safe launch and recovery for a such a flexible aircraft designed to fly at many 10s of thousands of feet.
  9. Design of very lightweight payloads
  10. Design of very lightweight communication equipment


Some of the HAPS programs becoming mature are:

Aurora’s Odysseus
  • Carries a class-leading 140 lbs of payload to 60,000 ft and above
  • Provides 900 watts maximum or continuous 250 watts of power
  • Operable year-round between medium latitudes and 6 months at sub-arctic latitudes
  • Autonomously maintains its position for months on end in any stratospheric condition
  • Generates zero emissions and operates far above weather and other aircraft
1634667777145.png

1634667802006.png





Airbus Zephyr
  • Zephyr is the world’s leading solar-electric stratospheric Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), with a wingspan of 25m and weighs less than 75kg.
  • Having already taken to the stratosphere and breaking multiple world records, Zephyr is an innovative solution currently under development by Airbus.
  • Zephyr will bring new See, Sense and Connect capabilities to commercial, institutional and military customers
  • Zephyr relies on solar energy, with secondary batteries charged in daylight to power overnight flight. Thanks to this Zephyr’s flight time is carbon neutral.
1634667886759.png

1634667927356.png






AVIC Morning Star
Developer Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced that the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which has a 20-metre (66-foot) wingspan, attained and cruised at an altitude of more than 20,000 metres (66,000 feet).
1634668288722.png

1634668301705.png





There is a single HAPS program being attempted by integrated dynamics in Pakistan:
Currently they have built a small-scale technology demonstrator the ID Solaris
1634668741663.png

1634668841434.png

This program can and should be pursued and expanded. Especially by the newly made Pakistan Space Command.

EDIT: Just to demonstrate how much of a baby step the ID effort is
PayloadWingspanPayload/Span (sort of efficiency)
Aurora Odysseus63.5 kg25 m2.54 kg/m
ID Solaris5 kg6 m0.83 kg/m
Furthermore, the ID Solaris is so small (6m wingspan) that it doesn't have to deal with the challenges of flying a highly flexible aircraft like:
1634669769100.png
 
