HappyBirthday MirJaffar!!!

Mangus Ortus Novem

Mangus Ortus Novem

Oye MirJaffar ... its your official birthday..

How are you doing, MirJaffar?

Is Fazloo your Prazidant?

Is bloody PakNation thankful to you?

Are your masters happy with you?

Nevermind!

Just wish to thankyou for creating immense poverty and misery in OurLand... which, of course, is another form of slavery... which is your greatest achievement MirJaffar.

Obviously, honour-shonour is not your cup of tea....

Goodluck MirJaffar goodluck!!!

MirJaffar the Power behind the throne of this Khottacracy!

Zinda hae MirJaffar zinda hae!



P.S. MirJaffar is obviously a Collective... rest is for blinds to see!!!
 
Hi, I love your posts. I’ve been reading it for years.
 

