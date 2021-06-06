What's new

Happy Thanksgiving 2021

FairAndUnbiased

Nov 25, 2011
A day of remembrance for the injustices suffered by the natives.

My family refrains from further harm to the American environment or perpetrating further injustice and enjoy a simple, responsibly sourced and prepared meal.
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
FairAndUnbiased said:
A day of remembrance for the injustices suffered by the natives.

My family refrains from further harm to the American environment or perpetrating further injustice and enjoy a simple, responsibly sourced and prepared meal.
One white lady got really angry in a group chat when I mentioned about the Native American history of Thanksgiving lol.
 
Meengla

Meengla

Aug 1, 2009
Just came home after a family Thanksgiving Dinner. Interesting chats. Now, as everyone else, who eats too much, too sleepy.
My plate: Turkey, stuffing, peas, gravy, potato salad, cranberry sauce.. you know, the usual. Happy Thanksgiving!

lonelyman

lonelyman

Feb 19, 2015
F-22Raptor said:
Happy Thanksgiving to all Americans!
Native Americans should give thanks for being robbed of land and genocided?

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Analysis: National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Established in 1970, National Day of Mourning turns the fourth Thursday of November into something more honest. Many Indigenous people use the day not only to remember the suffering inflicted in the 1620s but also to point out the struggles that Indigenous people continue to face today in the...
