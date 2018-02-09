/ Register

  • Saturday, February 10, 2018

HAPPY NEW YEAR? Blind mystic Baba Vanga who ‘predicted’ 9/11, Brexit and the rise of ISIS had two ma

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by onebyone, Feb 9, 2018 at 6:59 PM.

  1. Feb 9, 2018 at 6:59 PM #1
    onebyone

    onebyone SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,774
    Joined:
    Jul 2, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,256 / -1
    Country:
    Thailand
    Location:
    Thailand
  2. Feb 9, 2018 at 7:04 PM #2
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,529
    Joined:
    Feb 7, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 6,912 / -7
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    the sun? :bad:
     
Similar Threads
  1. thorosius

    9/11, two wars, Katrina: 'We had fun', says Bush

    thorosius, Jan 14, 2009, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    3
    Views:
    660
    Silverfalcon
    Jan 14, 2009
  2. pkpatriotic

    9/11 and the 9-Year War!

    pkpatriotic, Sep 8, 2010, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    14
    Views:
    960
    Banglar Bir
    Nov 17, 2016
  3. Zarvan

    11 years after 9/11: Who are the terrorists?

    Zarvan, Sep 12, 2012, in forum: Americas
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    1,040
    Zarvan
    Sep 12, 2012
  4. Zarvan

    'Europe will face a 9/11 within two years’ – Colonel Gaddafi’s cousin

    Zarvan, Mar 4, 2015, in forum: Europe & Russia
    Replies:
    4
    Views:
    339
    Penguin
    Mar 5, 2015
  5. asad71

    Predictions of Baba Vanga

    asad71, Jul 26, 2016, in forum: Members Club
    Replies:
    6
    Views:
    1,196
    third eye
    Jul 27, 2016
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 1 (Users: 0, Guests: 1)