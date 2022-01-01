What's new

Happy New year 2022 To all our PDF friends and their families.

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
4,619
-51
3,041
Country
India
Location
India
Happy new year 2022 to all PDF friends. May this new year bring health wealth and prosparity to all of you. May almighty give you the freedom to live the life of your Choice. May this new year bring enlightmenr to your life and may you evolve as a better human being.

तच्चक्षुर्देवहितं पुरस्ताच्छुक्रमुच्चरत् । पश्येम शरदः शतं जीवेम शरदः शतं श्रुणुयाम शरदः शतं प्रब्रवाम शरदः शतमदीनाः स्याम शरदः शतं भूयश्च शरदः शतात् ॥
 
