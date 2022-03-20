Happy Iranian new century & year

Happy new year to all Iranians and all those whom celebrate Nowruz an ancient festival at the beginning of spring which also is exactly synchronized by nature equinox which shows importance of mathematics and astronomy amongst our fathers or an orange in a bowl of water (the earth floating in space) which proof Iranian knowledge of such a thing for a long time.
At the end I wish you all a year an a century full of joy, prosper and happiness like spring.
At the end I wish you all a year an a century full of joy, prosper and happiness like spring.