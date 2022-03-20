What's new

Happy Iranian new century & year

raptor22

raptor22

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 8, 2011
6,758
9
12,663
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Happy new year to all Iranians and all those whom celebrate Nowruz an ancient festival at the beginning of spring which also is exactly synchronized by nature equinox which shows importance of mathematics and astronomy amongst our fathers or an orange in a bowl of water (the earth floating in space) which proof Iranian knowledge of such a thing for a long time.
At the end I wish you all a year an a century full of joy, prosper and happiness like spring.

 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,073
-9
13,336
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Happy new year to all.

170226_4013533118_1000_750.jpeg

Happy-Nowruz-Persian-New-Year-1024x569.jpg

happy-nowruz-en-photokade-com-7.jpg




Nowruz Persian New Year Countdown 1401 - 2022 www.7seen.com, Haft Seen spread 2022 - 1401, First day of spring: Vernal Equinox

7seen.com is the most visited website for Nowruz Persian New Year Countdown!
www.7seen.com www.7seen.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

K
Happy lunar new year to our Chinese iron brothers
Replies
8
Views
358
SD 10
SD 10
S
Happy New year 2022 To all our PDF friends and their families.
Replies
2
Views
204
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
H
Iranian president Raisi's renewed emphasis on space is likely to create new tensions
Replies
8
Views
1K
Homajon
H
B
Global happiness index: Bangladesh 7 notches up despite Covid
Replies
0
Views
109
Black_cats
B
raptor22
Happy New Year
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
Galactic Penguin SST
Galactic Penguin SST

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom