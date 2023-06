It's impressive just how so many people buy into this pseudoscientific nonsense!At this stage, yoga isn't just about exercise, it's become sort of a cult, not much unlike veganism:It's impressive how Hinduism - with all its castes hierarchies and so called 'holy text' promoting rape - has managed to align itself with the Western 'alt-left' and 21st century's hippie-wannabies.Vegan cultists blaming meat consumption for climate change, heh!Oh well...