  • Friday, August 14, 2020

Happy independence day Pakistani brothers!

Discussion in 'Turkish Defence Forum' started by Faheka.afk, Aug 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM.

    Faheka.afk

    Faheka.afk FULL MEMBER

    SSB is first out to congratulate..


    :pakistan:
     
    Vortex

    Vortex SENIOR MEMBER

    Thanks Bro :turkey::pakistan:
     
    Peshwa

    Peshwa SENIOR MEMBER

    Happy Independence Day Pakistan!
     
    Faheka.afk

    Faheka.afk FULL MEMBER

    dBSPL

    dBSPL SENIOR MEMBER

    [​IMG]
     
    Faheka.afk

    Faheka.afk FULL MEMBER

    FM woke up

     
    Khan vilatey

    Khan vilatey FULL MEMBER

    Happy Independence Day my brothers and sisters. What a momentous day. 73 years! My grandmother use to tell me how they sewed a Pakistani flag from the kAfan and went to a building to see the Pakistani flag. How people thought that Pakistan would not survive Till the end of the year.

    how my grandfather a government servant I.e. the tour and transport secretary for the Quaid e Azam and how Fatima Jinnah use to hide away the only cup of sugar to be used when guest arrived

    so many sacrifices

    Pakistan Zindabad :pakistan:
    kv
     
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Happy Independence Day Pakistan!

    Pakistan Zindabad :pakistan:
     
