Happy independence day Pakistani brothers!

Turkish Defence Forum' started by Faheka.afk, Aug 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM.
SSB is first out to congratulate..
Thanks Bro
Happy Independence Day Pakistan!
FM woke up
Happy Independence Day my brothers and sisters. What a momentous day. 73 years! My grandmother use to tell me how they sewed a Pakistani flag from the kAfan and went to a building to see the Pakistani flag. How people thought that Pakistan would not survive Till the end of the year.
how my grandfather a government servant I.e. the tour and transport secretary for the Quaid e Azam and how Fatima Jinnah use to hide away the only cup of sugar to be used when guest arrived
so many sacrifices
Pakistan Zindabad
kv
Happy Independence Day Pakistan!
Pakistan Zindabad