What's new

Happy birthday to our beloved leader !

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,396
10
16,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Today is day where our great leader was born
Happy birthday and well wishes from pakistan


Our leader struggled for 40+ years in politics, time again the agents of power didnt wanted him to succeed and used all tricks up their sleve, he even, for a time lost hope and spent time overseas in england in exile, but on invitation of local leadership, he came fought and formed a govt.. Despite the people in power always favouring the otherside

Such leaders are born once in centuries
Always love you

Screenshot_20211225-155043_Chrome.jpg

Screenshot_20211225-181109_Gallery.jpg
 
Last edited:
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
504
-1
754
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Sainthood 101 said:
I am struggling to figure out who is the bigger leader between the 2 of em
Click to expand...
Even thinking about comparing Nawaz to Quiad e Azam is a insult to Quiad and all of Pakistan. Any Pakistani who even thinks about comparing the two should be charged with treason!
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
9,674
-1
9,210
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
The good aspects of Quaid-i-Azam was that he was hard-working, honest, and of good character.

Why can't the new generation learn from him?
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,396
10
16,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
MultaniGuy said:
The good aspects of Quaid-i-Azam was that he was hard-working, honest, and of good character.

Why can't the new generation learn from him?
Click to expand...
Whats the benefit of working hard or being honest or being good charcter?

People are the most cunning, lazy and dishonest suceed in pakistan and are beloved
Sainthood 101 said:
I am struggling to figure out who is the bigger leader between the 2 of em
Click to expand...
Sir forgot to add i meant quaid-i-azam
The other guy is just convicted criminal
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,396
10
16,109
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Jf-17 block 3 said:
Even thinking about comparing Nawaz to Quiad e Azam is a insult to Quiad and all of Pakistan. Any Pakistani who even thinks about comparing the two should be charged with treason!
Click to expand...
Sir i was talking about quaid i azam not nawaz sharif.
I tried to crop nawaz sharif out but the thing just comes back. Like he always
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Nilu Pule
On April 1, how Modi showed he's the best thing to happen to India since pakodas
Replies
0
Views
341
Nilu Pule
Nilu Pule
INDIAPOSITIVE
Narendra Modi wishes Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif a happy birthday, prays for his long life
Replies
10
Views
910
Zee-shaun
Zee-shaun
rockstar08
Happy Birthday to Our Beloved and Respected Quaid
Replies
11
Views
3K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Humble Pakistani
Happy Birthday Pakistan!
Replies
9
Views
827
Mujahid Memon
Mujahid Memon
JonAsad
Happy Birthday Our Beloved Leader- Imran Khan
Replies
13
Views
6K
Kalyugi Mirza
Kalyugi Mirza

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom