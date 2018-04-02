Happy birthday to our beloved leader !

ziaulislam
Today is day where our great leader was born
Happy birthday and well wishes from pakistan
Our leader struggled for 40+ years in politics, time again the agents of power didnt wanted him to succeed and used all tricks up their sleve, he even, for a time lost hope and spent time overseas in england in exile, but on invitation of local leadership, he came fought and formed a govt.. Despite the people in power always favouring the otherside
Such leaders are born once in centuries
Always love you
