Happy Birthday Richard Dawkins (sorry it was 2 weeks ago)

Richard Dawkins Reads His Hate Mail

On the occasion of Richard Dawkins's 80th Birthday, the renowned and controversial British ethologist, evolutionary biologist, and author reads some of his choicest hate mail. Richard Dawkins was fifteen when he stopped believing in God. Deeply impressed by the beauty and complexity of living things, he felt certain that they must have had a designer. Learning about the theory of evolution changed his mind. Back in November of 2019, Janna Levin sat down to talk with Dawkins about his new book, Outgrowing God: A Beginner’s Guide to Atheism. His accessible primer to atheism is intended for readers looking to rethink some of the big questions that shaped his own path towards seeing the magnificence of a world without God. As anticipated, and as Pioneer Works encourages, the conversation spawned lively intellectual debate. The book also generated un-intellectual blowback in the form of hate mail. Here, Dawkins delights in reading some of the most virulent missives.