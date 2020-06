Happy anniversary China: Philippines plans US$26 million of military infrastructure on disputed South China Sea island Pag-Asa

While Manila officials were marking 45 years of ties with Beijing, the Philippine defence secretary was unveiling a plan likely to strain relations

US$26 million worth of military infrastructure is to be built on Pag-Asa island in the disputed South China Sea, Delfin Lorenzana announced

While officials in Manila were paying homage to 45 years of diplomatic ties with Beijing, the Philippine defence secretary was landing on a disputed island in the South China Sea and announcing plans likely to strain that very same relationship.In a move widely expected to raise Beijing’s hackles, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana visited the Philippine-occupied island of Pag-Asa (or Thitu) on Tuesday amid much fanfare, announcing plans for US$26 million of military infrastructure, inaugurating a beaching ramp for the navy worth 268 million pesos (US$5 million) and talking up the opening of a fisherman’s shelter to mark his country’s 122nd Independence Day anniversary on Friday.Despite the military applications of the infrastructure, he claimed the initiatives were aimed at making the island more liveable without militarising it and said he was confident the new construction would not lead to conflict.The island has long been occupied by Filipino forces and fishermen and the recent massing of Chinese fishing vessels and coastguard ships in nearby waters has raised speculation it could soon become a flashpoint between the two countries.However, Lorenzana insisted that “the Chinese have said they will not attack us”.