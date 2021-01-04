What's new

Happy 20th Anniversary Tejas

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,913
163
121,404
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
1609768946295.png



Twenty years ago today on 4th January 2001 the Indian LCA Tejas made it's first flight.
Albeit in 2016 it was reported that Tejas has been inducted in IAF after 33 years but as we enter 2021, the IAF has yet to field an operational squadron of this aircraft.
While during same period most aircraft will be going through a comprehensive upgrade if not closing to retirement ,
This project however, has become a perfect case of pride than professionalism. Any wonder then that some refer to LCA as Little Confused Aircraft.
Tejas inducted in IAF after 33 years
www.livemint.com

Tejas inducted in IAF after 33 years

Tejas is the first advanced fly-by-wire fighter aircraft designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com
 
drumstick

drumstick

BANNED
Feb 17, 2020
935
-19
631
Country
India
Location
India
can you believe there is another thread on IDF section with almost 14 pages of discussion on how Tejas program is dead....

Is LCA Programme finally dead?

China plaaf can barely deploy 200 fighters in himlayers they have to defend the South China Sea Japan and Russian borders. they have 400 j10 not 600 paf is mostly junk other than 18 block 52. it's low end budget Force dated f16 obselet mirages and the new pl15 x 50 planes are 4 years away...
defence.pk

and here we are discussing 20th anniversary and induction of Tejas.... i'm going to enjoy the discussion here.... bring it on
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,913
163
121,404
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
IndiaIsBad said:
Only moron don't know about flying daggers.
Click to expand...
Only Idiots consider a unit with just two aircraft a squadron.

Tejas aircraft inducted in IAF's 'Flying Daggers' squadron today | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Oneindia

After years of delay homegrown fighter Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is inducted in Indian Air Force today. Two aircraft have been inducted into the IAF squadron, known as the ‘Flying Daggers 45’ at a ceremony in Bengaluru.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
34,913
163
121,404
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Tejas Light Combat Aircraft: The not so Indian fighter
The Air Force has decided to place an order for 100 new and improved Tejas Light Combat Aircraft. However, despite being in the works since 1983, the light fighter is nowhere near indigenisation and almost 70% of the aircraft’s systems still need to be imported.

Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...ofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

SENIOR MODERATOR
Apr 12, 2009
19,271
187
44,268
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Windjammer said:
View attachment 703203


Twenty years ago today on 4th January 2001 the Indian LCA Tejas made it's first flight.
Albeit in 2016 it was reported that Tejas has been inducted in IAF after 33 years but as we enter 2021, the IAF has yet to field an operational squadron of this aircraft.
While during same period most aircraft will be going through a comprehensive upgrade if not closing to retirement ,
This project however, has become a perfect case of pride than professionalism. Any wonder then that some refer to LCA as Little Confused Aircraft.
Tejas inducted in IAF after 33 years
www.livemint.com

Tejas inducted in IAF after 33 years

Tejas is the first advanced fly-by-wire fighter aircraft designed and developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com
Click to expand...
the aircraft itself and the concept is sound. it carries an impressive package and can be a good replacement for the Mig-21, to me it looks like the confused part was coming from the leadership and the politics. its upgraded version and its concept shared on the web reminds me of the movie called "Pentagon wars"! the story about the Bradly infantry fighting vehicle. the movie took a dig at the military leadership but maybe LCA suffered some setbacks from politicians as well.
 
Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,908
-25
1,969
Country
India
Location
United States
Windjammer said:
Only Idiots consider a unit with just two aircraft a squadron.

Tejas aircraft inducted in IAF's 'Flying Daggers' squadron today | Oneindia News
Oneindia
Oneindia

After years of delay homegrown fighter Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas is inducted in Indian Air Force today. Two aircraft have been inducted into the IAF squadron, known as the ‘Flying Daggers 45’ at a ceremony in Bengaluru.
Click to expand...
You need to update your info game...

45 Flying Daggers squadron has 16 LCA Tejas inducted as of early 2020 and all recent production units are being inducted into Squadron 18 Flying Bullets which previously had Mig 27s

Flying Daggers Squadron

1609776413991.png


https://www.livefistdefence.com/2020/05/historic-iaf-squadron-revived-as-2nd-lca-tejas-unit.html

https://zeenews-india-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/zeenews.india.com/india/breaking-news-iaf-getting-ready-to-induct-more-tejas-lca-83-mark-1a-fighters-in-the-pipeline-2261754.html/amp?usqp=mq331AQCKAE=&amp_js_v=0.1
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom