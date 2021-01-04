Happy 20th Anniversary Tejas

Tejas inducted in IAF after 33 years

Twenty years ago today on 4th January 2001 the Indian LCA Tejas made it's first flight.Albeit in 2016 it was reported that Tejas has been inducted in IAF after 33 years but as we enter 2021, the IAF has yet to field an operational squadron of this aircraft.While during same period most aircraft will be going through a comprehensive upgrade if not closing to retirement ,This project however, has become a perfect case of pride than professionalism. Any wonder then that some refer to LCA as Little Confused Aircraft.