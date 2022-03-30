What's new

happiness of heart and soul

Congratulations to the Islamic nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan



Allah has prescribed fasting for all the previous communities even if it was different in the way and the time of accomplishing it. Allah says:



)يا أيها الذين آمنوا كتب عليكم الصيام كما كتب على الذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون( [البقرة: 183]



(183) O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous -



Meaning of the verse:



﴾O believers! You have been prescribed As-Siyam [fasting] as It was prescribed for those who preceded you, so you will attain piety ﴿ [s. Al-Baqara (the Cow): c. 183]



From the second year of the Hegira, Allah عزّ وجلّ definitively prescribed the fasting of the month of Ramadan to humanity. It is an obligation for the adult Muslim. He must do it if he is a resident and not sick. In case he is ill, he is allowed to perform it later. This also applies to women who have given birth or are menstruating. Not sick and traveling, the adult Muslim has the choice of doing it during this month or postponing it to a later period. Allah has prescribed the fasting of the month of Ramadan from its beginning to its end. Its beginning is clearly fixed by the ocular vision of the lunar crescent of the month of Ramadân, or to complete the month of Sha‘bân (thirty days).



Allah has also determined the beginning of the day of fasting and its end by clearly specified limits,



Fasting during Ramadan means abstinence from all food or drink, including water and chewing gum, from dawn to sunset





Staying hungry and thirsty for an entire day is a powerful reminder of the millions of people around the world who experience this. Ramadan emphasizes the values of empathy and generosity. It is a time to think of those who are less fortunate than us and who do not have food and clean water all year round, to understand the suffering and pain of the poor and needy.







Allah tells us "(8) And they give food in spite of love for it[1813] to the needy, the orphan, and the captive,:" (Al-Insâne, quran 76/8)



It is therefore our duty to feed the fasters in the world, to take care of the sick, to provide for the needs of orphans and families affected by conflicts. Ramadan gives us a greater sense of responsibility towards others.





Ramadan, a test for some



Ramadan is a joyful time for most of us, but sadly not for everyone. Entire families under the yoke of hunger, thirst and disease are waiting for an outstretched hand that would allow them to take full advantage of this sacred month.









The Islamic religion is easy and not difficult

Muslims living in places where the sun never rises for MONTHS.



the prophet informs us that we should not follow the movement of the sun, but calculate the time as for normal regions



they can fast for Ramadan by following the sunrise and sunset times in Mecca.

The same applies to prayer times.







Some scholars say that in this case one should follow the timetables of Mecca or Medina, land of Revelation, while others suggest following the nearest "normal" region.



This applies to all obligations: the fulfillment of prayers, the payment of zakat and ramadan etc.



for the direction of the qibla, it is enough to have a compass ... not too complicated





