happiness of heart and soul

طلبة جامعيون من مجتمع الشواذ يسألون عن الغاية من الحياة​

يسوع المعصوم يحتاج للتعميد لمغفرة ذنوبه - حوار هاشم مع كاثوليكي - الجزء الأول | Speakers Corner​

يسوع المعصوم يحتاج للتعميد لمغفرة ذنوبه - حوار هاشم مع كاثوليكي - الجزء الثاني | Speakers Corner​

Staying hungry and thirsty for an entire day is a powerful reminder of the millions of people around the world who experience this. Ramadan emphasizes the values of empathy and generosity. It is a time to think of those who are less fortunate than us and who do not have food and clean water all year round, to understand the suffering and pain of the poor and needy.Allah tells us "(8) And they give food in spite of love for it[1813] to the needy, the orphan, and the captive,:" (Al-Insâne, quran 76/8)It is therefore our duty to feed the fasters in the world, to take care of the sick, to provide for the needs of orphans and families affected by conflicts. Ramadan gives us a greater sense of responsibility towards others.Ramadan, a test for someRamadan is a joyful time for most of us, but sadly not for everyone. Entire families under the yoke of hunger, thirst and disease are waiting for an outstretched hand that would allow them to take full advantage of this sacred month.The Islamic religion is easy and not difficultMuslims living in places where the sun never rises for MONTHS.the prophet informs us that we should not follow the movement of the sun, but calculate the time as for normal regionsthey can fast for Ramadan by following the sunrise and sunset times in Mecca.The same applies to prayer times.Some scholars say that in this case one should follow the timetables of Mecca or Medina, land of Revelation, while others suggest following the nearest "normal" region.This applies to all obligations: the fulfillment of prayers, the payment of zakat and ramadan etc.for the direction of the qibla, it is enough to have a compass ... not too complicated