happiness of heart and soul

Congratulations to the Islamic nation on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan
Allah has prescribed fasting for all the previous communities even if it was different in the way and the time of accomplishing it. Allah says:
)يا أيها الذين آمنوا كتب عليكم الصيام كما كتب على الذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون( [البقرة: 183]
(183) O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous -
Meaning of the verse:
﴾O believers! You have been prescribed As-Siyam [fasting] as It was prescribed for those who preceded you, so you will attain piety ﴿ [s. Al-Baqara (the Cow): c. 183]
From the second year of the Hegira, Allah عزّ وجلّ definitively prescribed the fasting of the month of Ramadan to humanity. It is an obligation for the adult Muslim. He must do it if he is a resident and not sick. In case he is ill, he is allowed to perform it later. This also applies to women who have given birth or are menstruating. Not sick and traveling, the adult Muslim has the choice of doing it during this month or postponing it to a later period. Allah has prescribed the fasting of the month of Ramadan from its beginning to its end. Its beginning is clearly fixed by the ocular vision of the lunar crescent of the month of Ramadân, or to complete the month of Sha‘bân (thirty days).
Allah has also determined the beginning of the day of fasting and its end by clearly specified limits,
Fasting during Ramadan means abstinence from all food or drink, including water and chewing gum, from dawn to sunset
