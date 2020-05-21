Happiness Index 2020, Pakistan 67 / India 140

Country - Happiness rank - Happiness score
Pakistan - 67 - 5.653
China - 93 - 5.191
Bhutan - 95 - 5.082
Nepal - 100 - 4.913
Iran - 117 - 4.548
Bangladesh - 125 - 4.456
Sri Lanka - 130 - 4.366
India - 140 - 4.015
Afghanistan - 154 - 3.203
https://www.bizzield.com/world-happiness-report-2020-happiest-country-in-the-world-list/
Pakistan - 67 - 5.653
China - 93 - 5.191
Bhutan - 95 - 5.082
Nepal - 100 - 4.913
Iran - 117 - 4.548
Bangladesh - 125 - 4.456
Sri Lanka - 130 - 4.366
India - 140 - 4.015
Afghanistan - 154 - 3.203
https://www.bizzield.com/world-happiness-report-2020-happiest-country-in-the-world-list/
Last edited: