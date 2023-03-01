Hanwha with WB Group to equip K239 Chunmoo MRLS with Polish C2 command control systems

Hanwha Aerospace, the largest aerospace and defence group in South Korea, signed a contract on February 22 to purchase command and control (C2) systems from WB Group, a Polish electronics and aeronautics manufacturer, for the delivery of K239 MRLS to the Polish Land Forces.
The K239 Chunmoo MRLS is a multi-caliber rocket launcher system that entered service with the South Korean army in 2015 (Picture source: Hanwha Aerospace)
Under the contract, Hanwha Aerospace will purchase WB-built C2 systems including TOPAZ Integrated Combat Management System, FONET Digital Communication Platform, and radio communication sets for integration into 218 K239 multiple rocket launchers ordered by the Polish military through a contract inked in November 2022.
The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of WB Group in Warsaw, with the attendance of representatives from both companies including Mr. Son Jaeil, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, and Mr. Piotr Wojciechowski, President and the main shareholder of WB Group. Mr. Son Jaeil said: “Today’s contract with WB Group is a key milestone in Hanwha’s unwavering commitment to bringing the maximum benefit to the Polish industry through a robust partnership with local suppliers. We believe the combination of Polish industrial expertise and Hanwha’s technology will generate an incredible level of synergy. Based on this contract, we will expand our strategic partnership with WB further through joint marketing campaigns in Eastern Europe.”
The Chunmoo MRLS is a multi-caliber rocket launcher system that entered service with the South Korean army in 2015. The precision-guided rocket launcher system is a new generation artillery that can fire 600mm tactical missiles as well as 239mm guided missiles, providing the army with an all-weather, indirect fire capability to hit potential enemy targets and areas.
In order for the delivery to the Polish Armed Forces, the state-of-the-art rocket launchers are set to be polonized, utilizing WB Group’s C2 systems as well as the Jelcz 8x8 truck.
The signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of WB Group in Warsaw, with the attendance of representatives from both companies including Mr. Son Jaeil, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, and Mr. Piotr Wojciechowski, President and the main shareholder of WB Group (Picture source: Hanwha Aerospace)
