Hanwha ships Redback IFV test vehicles to Australia



The Redback IFV from Hanwha Defense.



South Korea’s Hanwha Defense has shipped two prototype AS21 Redback infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for testing by the Australian Army as part of its Project Land 400 Phase 3 procurement programme.

Test Vehicles

Hanwha Defense announced held a rollout ceremony for the two prototype vehicles at its factory in Changwon on 24 July, it announced two days earlier. The vehicles left Pyeongtaek Port on South Korea’s west coast on 28 July and are expected to arrive in Melbourne, Australia, in late August. A third prototype is expected to be delivered by November 2020. ​



