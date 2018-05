A BJP MLA from Rajasthan has said that the Hindu god Hanuman was the world’s first tribal leader.“World’s first tribal leader was Hanuman ji. First saint among the adivasis was Hanuman ji. When Lord Ram was on his way from Chitrakoot to the southern part of the country for the exile, Hanuman made his army of tribals and got training from Lord Ram,” Gyan Dev Ahuja, MLA of Ramgarh, said at the party office on Friday.