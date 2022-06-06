Hansi Tau Phansi? Why this approach??

muhammadhafeezmalik
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jan 21, 2015
- 2,381
- -6
- Country
-
- Location
-
Take a peep at the mentality of Pakistani men.
Men: "If a girl goes out wearing make-up, it means she wants to seduce men". "If the girl smiles and sees you a bit longer, then definitely she is interested in you","can judge a girl by way of her walking style".
Women: "If these men see a confident girl, they stare at her".
Men: "If a girl goes out wearing make-up, it means she wants to seduce men". "If the girl smiles and sees you a bit longer, then definitely she is interested in you","can judge a girl by way of her walking style".
Women: "If these men see a confident girl, they stare at her".