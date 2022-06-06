What's new

Hansi Tau Phansi? Why this approach??

Take a peep at the mentality of Pakistani men.
Men: "If a girl goes out wearing make-up, it means she wants to seduce men". "If the girl smiles and sees you a bit longer, then definitely she is interested in you","can judge a girl by way of her walking style".
Women: "If these men see a confident girl, they stare at her".

 
Take a peep at the mentality of Pakistani men.
Men: "If a girl goes out wearing make-up, it means she wants to seduce men". "If the girl smiles and sees you a bit longer, then definitely she is interested in you","can judge a girl by way of her walking style".
Women: "If these men see a confident girl, they stare at her".

This is not just Pakistani mentality, it is worldwide men's mentality since ages.

And yes, it is stupid.
 

