Hansal Mehta's tweet comparing India's COVID-19 situation with Pakistan leaves 'bhakts' furious

Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Mehta, on Sunday, wrote: "Just wondering. Is it as bad in Pakistan as it is in India currently? The COVID situation I mean."



Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is currently being brutally trolled on Twitter for his tweet comparing India's COVID-19 situation with Pakistan.

Mehta, on Sunday, wrote: "Just wondering. Is it as bad in Pakistan as it is in India currently? The COVID situation I mean."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1383643247851966465

The tweet left a section of Twitter furious and several users hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user decided to offer a one way ticket to Karachi.

"I am willing to pay for first class one way ticket is you're moving there permanently," he replied to Hansal's tweet.

Hitting back at the user, Hansal commented: "Please send the ticket NOW. Or should I DM my bank details?"

In following tweet, the user named Dev Mehta said that he is ready to book tickets for Hansal but if he decides to come back, he will have to pay Dev '10 times the ticket amount'.

He then shared a screenshot of what looked like a plane ticket and claimed that he has booked a flight for Hansal to Karachi.

The two then indulged into a verbal spat, which ended with the 'Scam 1992' director asking Sharjah Police, UAE Police and Emirates to take action against the user.

"Dear @ShjPolice, @UAEPoliceHQ, Am reporting this person with handle @Dev73513666 whose name is allegedly Dev Mehta. He has issued a fake @emirates ticket, is inciting hate and issuing threats against Muslims. He claims to be based in Sharjah. Please investigate," tweeted Hansal on Monday.

"@emirates this is the fake ticket issued by this hate longer and displayed on social media. @SharjahPolice @DubaiPoliceHQ" he added in a separate tweet.

Responding to Hansal Mehta's tweet to the authorities, Dev Mehta tweeted: "State of our so called 'Intellectuals of Indian society' They can go to any level and get anyone against them harmed or arrested. In any case, he would require proof of payments prove that he paid and I didn't deliver. So, I'm fine. Let him be, don't harass him anymore."

Hansal Mehta's tweet comparing India's COVID-19 situation with Pakistan leaves 'bhakts' furious

Bhakt rear is on fire folks. Just like we see some bhakts and their supporters reacting violently on PDF.
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

Oct 6, 2020
Country
India
Location
India
Dalit said:
Why are your bhakt brothers and sisters reacting so violently?
Lol it was just a dude, playing with hansal, it is you guys who get happy seeing words like bhakt, RSS and Hindutva and click on those leftist media outlets and post it here. Dev mehta uske maze le raha hai, inko waha bhi bhakt nazar aa rahe hai, I understand seeing these libtards will have no room to live after 2024 elections, this is just side effects of that panic.
1618846405800.jpeg
 
G

Ghost Hobbit

Aug 27, 2020
Country
India
Location
India
newb3e said:
Mehta stepped on safronis small noonies!

taqleef may shor kar rahay hain!
So there is a comparison between a country where everything has collapsed and one which is about to start vaccination for all adulta above 18? By May 1st all adults above 45 will be vaccinated. You haven't even started it.
 
G

gulli

Jul 24, 2017
Country
India
Location
India
Ghost Hobbit said:
'Nuff said

Vaccine For All Above 18 Starting May 1

Vaccinations will be widened to everyone above 18 in the next stage beginning May 1, the government announced today after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a series of meetings today.
Yeah this was the build up by Media vaccine lobby.. First corrupt IMA came to force Indian government to vaccinate all above 18, with no response from center they build up entire scenario. Now its reality, corruption still rules India..
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Ghost Hobbit said:
So there is a comparison between a country where everything has collapsed and one which is about to start vaccination for all adulta above 18? By May 1st all adults above 45 will be vaccinated. You haven't even started it.
You really are butthurt aren't you bakht.
 
newb3e

newb3e

Jun 25, 2007
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ghost Hobbit said:
So there is a comparison between a country where everything has collapsed and one which is about to start vaccination for all adulta above 18? By May 1st all adults above 45 will be vaccinated. You haven't even started it.
or lemme put it this way one who brags about everything and one that is struggling with everything!

you know who likes to brag right!
Dalit said:
You should read pajeet reactions on Twitter. They are going apeshit. They are threatening the man with death.
getting kicked on noonie is more painful than giving birth so yeh very apt response from safronis!

what will they do if they lose their weapon of mass rape! they have every right to be angry!
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Dec 26, 2018
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This one guy booked a flight ticket for him so he can move to india 🤣
Ghost Hobbit said:
So there is a comparison between a country where everything has collapsed and one which is about to start vaccination for all adulta above 18? By May 1st all adults above 45 will be vaccinated. You haven't even started it.
Everything has collapsed yet we controlled covid breakout better than you.. isnt it shameful for bhakts ?
 
