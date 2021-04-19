Hansal Mehta's tweet comparing India's COVID-19 situation with Pakistan leaves 'bhakts' furious

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta is currently being brutally trolled on Twitter for his tweet comparing India's COVID-19 situation with Pakistan.Mehta, on Sunday, wrote: "Just wondering. Is it as bad in Pakistan as it is in India currently? The COVID situation I mean."The tweet left a section of Twitter furious and several users hurled verbal attacks at filmmaker.Meanwhile, a Twitter user decided to offer a one way ticket to Karachi."I am willing to pay for first class one way ticket is you're moving there permanently," he replied to Hansal's tweet.Hitting back at the user, Hansal commented: "Please send the ticket NOW. Or should I DM my bank details?"In following tweet, the user named Dev Mehta said that he is ready to book tickets for Hansal but if he decides to come back, he will have to pay Dev '10 times the ticket amount'.He then shared a screenshot of what looked like a plane ticket and claimed that he has booked a flight for Hansal to Karachi.The two then indulged into a verbal spat, which ended with the 'Scam 1992' director asking Sharjah Police, UAE Police and Emirates to take action against the user."Dear @ShjPolice, @UAEPoliceHQ, Am reporting this person with handle @Dev73513666 whose name is allegedly Dev Mehta. He has issued a fake @emirates ticket, is inciting hate and issuing threats against Muslims. He claims to be based in Sharjah. Please investigate," tweeted Hansal on Monday."@emirates this is the fake ticket issued by this hate longer and displayed on social media. @SharjahPolice @DubaiPoliceHQ" he added in a separate tweet.Responding to Hansal Mehta's tweet to the authorities, Dev Mehta tweeted: "State of our so called 'Intellectuals of Indian society' They can go to any level and get anyone against them harmed or arrested. In any case, he would require proof of payments prove that he paid and I didn't deliver. So, I'm fine. Let him be, don't harass him anymore."Bhakt rear is on fire folks. Just like we see some bhakts and their supporters reacting violently on PDF.