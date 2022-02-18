Hanoi, Vietnam is colder than Russia in winter

Just a comparison for fun and relax. Do not take it seriously. The last strong cold wave of winter-spring 2022 will make Hanoi almost as cold as part of Russia for a brief period (I know Krasnodarskiy region is the warmest one in Russia)



Weather forecast for Hanoi on 20 - 23 Feb 2022 (from weather.com):



7-9oC; 8-11oC; 8-13oC; 10-17oC



Weather forecast for Sochi, Russia (same days)



6-11oC; 7-10oC; 9-14oC; 8-15oC



This year the winter is not very cold, but it lasts for quite a long time.