Hangor 1971 |Telefilm | Trailer | ARY Digital

The epic trailer for telefilm Hangor, a saga of unflinching bravery, was released quite fittingly on the golden anniversary of the day our brave submariners of the Pakistan Navy aboard submarine Hangor successfully sunk an Indian navy warship INS Khukri and crippled down the 2nd warship INS Kirpan during the 1971 war. Telefilm Hangor is based on true events from the 1971 Pakistan-India war, and is a powerful testament to the heroic bravery of our submariners