Hang rapist Publicly, People demand #JusticeForHooznoor

A seven-year-old girl Hooznoor found dead in Pir Such area who went missing after leaving home for madressah in Kaka Sahib, Noshehra.According to the Police officials, she was subjected to rape before being murdered.A police team has recovered the dead body of the girl from Pir Such area which was shifted to the hospital for carrying out post mortem.District Police Officer (DPO) Kashif Zulfiqar told the media that two men have been arrested who were spotted by her relatives after registration of a case in the incident.He further said the arrested men confessed raping the girl during interrogation.Police department recorded statements of witnesses after the murder of the girl, he added.People are getting furious on Social media and demand justice for little angel.Scream it LOUD!!!!HANG THE RAPIST publicly.Another victimAnother RapeAnother GirlAnother princessSpeechless!! So Heartbreaking @ShireenMazari1 for God’s sake Do something #JusticeForHooznoor It's not Gonna End. There will be Your Noor, Asma, Farishta, Asifa or Your Daughter suffering from this Conditions and You will Unable to Protect HersoPlease Pressurize Them to Pass Death Penalty for Rapists from the Assemblyor Ready for Your Own Daughter. #JusticeForHooznoor Hooznoor was a 7 year old girl who was raped and strangled to death last night in Nowshera, and her body was found in a disgusting state.Such cases need to have more media awareness, and it is shocking that they don't get enough! #JusticeForHooznoor #justiceforhooznoor district BAR association Nowshera passed a resolution and formed a committee, no lawyer from nowshera will contest case for accusedUffff another princess strangled to death..After some days, we read the rape related news. Nothing can be more shamful for our nation. Today we are talking about #JusticeForHooznoor And tomorrow we will move onGovernment should take strict action Against the rapestEarlier this month, Police have arrested a man who allegedly selling his 12 year old daughter for just Rs 500 to another man who then tried to rape her in Kasur.According to reports, the police on Sunday also arrested the man who bought the girl for sexual abuse. Police lodged a criminal case against both the suspects on the complaint of the minor’s mother. Zahid Nawaz Marwat, Divisional Police Office (DPO) in Kasur city of Punjab, had constituted a team comprising CIA officials for the arrest of the suspects.The mother said that she was not at home for some work when the incident happened, adding that her daughter told her about the incident when she returned. However, both the suspects escaped. The victim was taken to Pattoki THQ Hospital for medical examination but they said that it was an incident of attempted rape.According to the details, The suspect who paid the amount to the father had earlier been booked in a child abuse case in 2013 but got off scot free.Police lodged the fresh case under sections 376 (of rape), 371-A (selling person for the purposes of prostitution), 371-B (buying person for the purposes of prostitution) of PPC against the suspects and were conducting raids to arrest them.Earlier in the last year, A 9-year-old girl allegedly raped in the village of Pannu Aqil, District Sukkur in the Province Sindh.The suspect has managed to escape while the Police has registered the FIR against the culprit.According to the police spokesman, a few people have been arrested and are under investigation.On media reports, IG Sindh Kaleem Imam has sought details from SSP Sukkur.