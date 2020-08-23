Handling urbanization in Pakistan

In Pakistan, everyone, who gets a university education, or has a big business, must have to move to either Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad or Peshawer. The main reasons are many, but here are few mentioned below.1) There is no high-tech industry working in small cities(villages). The main reason is people don't want to live in small cities. This is because the govt administration in small cities are highly unprofessional and are inducted mainly on political quota. That's the reason why infrastructure is not developed as it must. For example: In majority of cities in Sindh, there is no emergency cardiac medicinal facility. So, most of the patients die, while trying to reach big cities, like Karachi or Hyderabad.Similarly, no flights from majority of cities of Sindh. So if you need to attend some international event or even if you want to reach some area of Pakistan which is far from your city, you need 1 extra day to travel to reach the city, from where you will find a flight or train.And people know about these things very well. So who would want to live in such conditions. So people only in big cities, and bigger cities are growing even bigger.Similarly, industry working in villages should be given incentives.2) If you have a factory somewhere in Pakistan. And if you want to export your goods to some other country, then you simple don't have any choice other than loading your stuff in trucks, reach Karachi or Gawader, load your goods in some ship and then dispatch.In want to suggest here a solution for that. The canal and railway system should connect all small to medium size cities of Pakistan to ports. If some factory wants to export some material to some other country, simple make your container, load it in near by docking area ( through water or through rail) and then your merchandise should reach its destination automatically. You should never have to visit any port city for that. So, by that, industry can be setup elsewhere as well. And all graduates dont have to come to Karachi or Lahore or other large cities.3) There should be university courses that will teach students how to start your own business. For example, a doctor does MBBS. Then he looks for job. And engineer does ME or BE and then starts searching for job.In my opinion, all professionals should be taught courses, so that they can also do their own business, if they want to. So, a doctor should be taught, how he will start a small clinic in rural area. An Engineer will be taught, how he will coordinate and start small business online or in a workshop. Btw, there should be at least one University for each branch of Science in each district.Similarly, institutes should be established to teach students skills what are considered low level skills such as Barber, Electrician, Plumber, Compounder, etc.There should be language institutes in all districts of Pakistan, where students will learn foreign languages, and will be able to apply work visa in countries where there is a shortage of manpower (NUML like setup)4) Money matters. Paisa kahan se aaeyga in sab k liay?For each project, govt should launch a company, that will manage each project(source to operation). Investors will not be asked about the source of money. Everyone , who invests more than a certain amount, will be immune to all kind of corruption cases. And of course, investors will get profits on it.In that way, money for Dams, rails roads, airports, Universities, canal routes for ships and institutes can be sourced, no problem.I wanted to share these thoughts since past many many days. I hope someone who can implement these thoughts, will read these lines.