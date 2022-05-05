What's new

Hand over Al Aqsa to Saudi Arabia in order to protect it from Jordanian Waqf & Palestinian rioters?

Since the Jordanian Waqf is doing such a terrible job at administrating Al Aqsa and allowing Hamas-affiliated palestinians to desecrate the holy site, should it be handed over to Saudi Arabia administration?
The Saudis obviously already administer the holiest sites in Islam and are well set up to do so. Surely they would do a better job than Jordan which enables palestinian desecration?

Examples below. This is despicable.



These are the doors to Al Aqsa, where this idiot seemingly is trying to break the doors or make holes in it?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1522120652286832641


Here they are playing football inside the Mosque, with shoes on.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514942645239529481


Here they are lighting fireworks
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514831370387968004


Palestinians throwing Molotovs from inside the Mosque through a window they smashed

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516736489769603072


Here they are throwing rocks inside Al Aqsa. You can see one of the savages throw what looks like a Mosque lectern

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514867685691207680


Look as they attack Israeli police and run into Al Aqsa (while firing fireworks) trying to goad them into attacking Al Aqsa

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516987897576099842

Rocks prepared and stored inside Al Aqsa for the riot.

fxH20fR.jpg
 
1651748185738.jpeg
 
Good input.

Here's some more media to make my point.

More Fireworks

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514911574074572801
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1517051042063601664

Here from last year, their fireworks destroying one of the old trees in the courtyard

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391807625818484738

Palestinians smashing rocks in the holy courtyard

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514893152171270146



And now for some good news.

This was last week. Israeli security forces helping peaceful palestinians escape the rioters

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1520003879081029632


A couple of week ago. Palestinian elder shouts at the youth for destroying Ramadan and rioting. He is mocked in return

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1516055197700796420
 
Same saudis who screwed over the muslim world such as middle eastern and asian countries who were or are resisting western hegemony. petro-dollar slaves should not be protecting holy sites.
 
Just give it to us or Turkey then, together with the entirety of the West Bank, West Jerusalem and Gaza. Don’t think we would mind being protectors of an independent Palestine
 

