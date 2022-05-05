Hand over Al Aqsa to Saudi Arabia in order to protect it from Jordanian Waqf & Palestinian rioters?

Trench Broom
Since the Jordanian Waqf is doing such a terrible job at administrating Al Aqsa and allowing Hamas-affiliated palestinians to desecrate the holy site, should it be handed over to Saudi Arabia administration?
The Saudis obviously already administer the holiest sites in Islam and are well set up to do so. Surely they would do a better job than Jordan which enables palestinian desecration?
Examples below. This is despicable.
These are the doors to Al Aqsa, where this idiot seemingly is trying to break the doors or make holes in it?
Here they are playing football inside the Mosque, with shoes on.
Here they are lighting fireworks
Palestinians throwing Molotovs from inside the Mosque through a window they smashed
Here they are throwing rocks inside Al Aqsa. You can see one of the savages throw what looks like a Mosque lectern
Look as they attack Israeli police and run into Al Aqsa (while firing fireworks) trying to goad them into attacking Al Aqsa
Rocks prepared and stored inside Al Aqsa for the riot.
