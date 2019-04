S peaking at a press conference on Saturday, Chaudhry severely criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader who has been resisting his apprehension by the NAB.



Appreciating the bureau’s operation to arrest the opposition leader today, the minister highlighted that “these people [PML-N] conducted operations like Model Town carnage during their tenure wherein innocent people were killed.”







The situation was in front of people that Hamza was not surrendering despite the NAB having the authority to arrest him, he added.



“Hamza Shehbaz is using women, children and party workers as his shield,” Chaudhry said, adding that, now is the time, that “we should differentiate between politics and crime.”



The minister continued that one on hand, Hamza says that he is ready to face accountability while on the other he is involved in vandalism.



Earlier today, the officials of the anti-graft body reached the residence of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif here again for his arrest while the leader refused to go into the NAB’s custody.



The NAB team had earlier conducted a raid at the residence of the and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Friday for his arrest in a NAB case but returned after a standoff at H-96 residence of Sharif.