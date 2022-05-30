What's new

Hamza says SC opinion on Article 63-A does not apply to his election as CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz submitted his response in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday on petitions challenging his election as the province's chief executive, maintaining that the Supreme Court's interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution — which pertains to disqualification on grounds of defection — did not apply to his election retrospectively and as such it was valid.

He further prayed the court to dismiss petitioner Munir Ahmed's plea challenging his election "with costs".

Ahmed's is one of the pleas clubbed by the LHC with others challenging Hamza's election, including that of the PTI.

Hamza was elected as the Punjab chief minister on April 16, during a provincial assembly session that was marred by mayhem. He received a total of 197 votes — 11 more than the required 186 — including from 25 dissident PTI MPAs that were crucial for his victory.
