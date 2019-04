What is the presidential system they want? Something on the line of USA or ARABS?



If its USA than what is the difference between current and USA type? At end of the day the parliament (Congress for USA) has significant power.



If it is ARAB system than in simple terms were are talking about dictatorship with no check and balances. I believe many are looking at this system as they are frustrated with bureaucracy and need quick fix without having to reply on parliament to pass law. But in my opinion this is dumb and short sighted as this systems is open to abuse.

